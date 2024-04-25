AlayaCare Partners with Corus Health to Enhance Family-Centered Care in New Mexico

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 25, 2024 / Corus Health, a local family-owned home care and home health agency, partners with AlayaCare, a leading home-based care technology platform, to revolutionize care delivery in New Mexico. Through this partnership, Corus Health will enhance their ability to serve the state's diverse population with innovative technology solutions.

Corus Health chose AlayaCare as its technology partner because of its efficient scheduling tools and customizable solutions tailored to the home-based care industry. Recognizing the need for a modern, adaptable platform, Corus Health found that AlayaCare's comprehensive features aligned perfectly with its commitment to high-quality, family-centered care.

"We envision AlayaCare significantly enhancing outcomes for our organization, our employees, and most importantly, our clients," said Lyra Helms, Director of Personal Care at Corus Health. "The efficiency and intuitiveness of the software will revolutionize how we connect and engage with the people we serve. By streamlining communication and scheduling processes, AlayaCare will ensure that our caregivers can focus more on delivering high-quality care rather than administrative tasks, ultimately leading to improved employee satisfaction and retention."

Corus Health is particularly excited about AlayaCare's Family Portal, an integrated portal that enables clients, their families and their circle of care to remain connected and engaged in their care. This innovative aspect of the platform holds immense potential for enhancing communication and engagement with a direct impact on better client outcomes. This product represents a significant advancement in how Corus Health interacts with both clients and their families, enriching the care experience and strengthening relationships.

"We're thrilled to welcome Corus Health into our customer community, and especially excited to see how the Family Portal changes the way they communicate with the individuals they serve," stated Rhonda Bosch, Senior Vice President of Customer Success at AlayaCare. "We know how important it is not only to provide the highest standard of care possible, but to do so in a compassionate, transparent, and patient-centered way. We look forward to watching their business grow and providing ongoing support with the tools and technology essential for their success."

About Corus Health

Corus Health, based in Albuquerque, New Mexico, offers compassionate home care, hospice, and home health services. With generations of experience, Corus provides tailored healthcare solutions, guided by integrity and a commitment to patient-centered care. As a family-owned and operated company, Corus Health aims to positively impact patients' lives through healing and hope. Learn more at www.corushealth.com.

About AlayaCare

AlayaCare is an end-to-end software platform for public, private, non-profit, and community home-based care organizations that manages the entire client lifecycle, including needs assessments, care plans, scheduling, visit and route optimization, and visit verification. Founded in 2014 and now with over 500 employees, AlayaCare combines traditional in-home and virtual care solutions that enable care providers to lower the cost of care and achieve better outcomes for their clients. For more information, visit: AlayaCare.com

