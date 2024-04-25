pixiv inc. Launches the New iPad Drawing App Pastela - Three Events to Be Held in Celebration of the Release, Including a Collaboration With Hololive VTuber Shirakami Fubuki

TOKYO, JAPAN / ACCESSWIRE / April 25, 2024 / pixiv Inc. (hereinafter referred to as "pixiv", Office: Shibuya, Tokyo, Representative Director: Yasuhiro Niwa) is pleased to announce the release of Pastela, a new drawing app designed specifically for the iPad, on Wednesday, April 17th, 2024.





Official website: https://pastela.app/lp/

Download Pastela (App Store): https://apps.apple.com/jp/app/id6478907270

*The app is available for free

*Available on iPad OS 16.4 or later

Pastela is a new painting app designed with iPad artists in mind, featuring automatic canvas syncing via cloud. It seamlessly integrates with pixiv, the illustration and manga posting and viewing platform operated by pixiv Inc., allowing creators to post their artworks directly from Pastela to pixiv.

Celebrating Pastela's launch, pixiv is holding three special events, including a collaboration with popular VTuber Shirakami Fubuki and a campaign where users can get three months of pixiv Premium (pixiv's paid subscription service) for free.

Pastela's motto is "Draw out your creativity for the world." It is dedicated to providing a platform where creators can freely explore and express their unique style and enjoy a fulfilling creative journey.

Introducing Pastela's key features

1. A creative experience tailored for iPad users

2. An extensive collection of brushes and flexible customization options

3. Automatically save your work to the cloud

*Learn more on the app's official website

Three special events to celebrate the release

1. Live drawing event with popular VTuber Shirakami Fubuki

Event date: Saturday, April 27th, 2024 from 6:00 p.m. JST

Shirakami Fubuki Official YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/@ShirakamiFubuki

2. Illustration posting event "Pastela Fest" & "Pastela Fest - Shirakami Fubuki Edition"

Event period: From Wednesday, April 17th, to Monday, May 27th, 2024, 11:59 p.m. JST

Learn more: https://www.pixiv.net/contest/pastelafest

3. Get three months of pixiv Premium for free

Campaign period: From Wednesday, April 17th, to Friday, May 17th, 2024, 11:59 p.m. JST

Learn more: https://www.pixiv.net/info.php?id=10769

pixiv Inc. https://www.pixiv.co.jp

Striving to be an exciting space for users to enjoy creative activities, we provide various services to support creators, including pixiv, one of the world's largest art communities; FANBOX, which allows fans to support the activities of their favorite creators; and the 3D project VRoid.

Location: JPR Sendagaya Building 6F, 4-23-5 Sendagaya, Shibuya-ku, Tokyo

Representative Director: Yasuhiro Niwa

Business: Internet services

Established: July 25, 2005

Contact: info@pixiv.co.jp (Takahashi and Nishidoi)

