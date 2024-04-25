Anew Climate, LLC: Anew Climate Expands Access Across Canada and U.S. Low Carbon Fuels Markets

BrightSide Solutions Rebrands to Anew Canada Low Carbon Fuels

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / April 25, 2024 / Anew Climate, LLC, a global leader of diverse climate solutions, and BrightSide Solutions, Inc., a leader in low carbon fuels credit generation, aggregation, and monetization services, jointly announced a transformative rebranding of BrightSide Solutions as Anew Canada Low Carbon Fuels, Inc. This strategic evolution follows Anew's acquisition of BrightSide in mid-2022, marking a pivotal moment in the company's trajectory.





Anew Climate March 2024 site visit at the Faromor CNG project in Ontario





Since the acquisition, Anew Canada LCF has accelerated its leadership position in the market. The company has broadened its scope to enable customer participation in Canada's Clean Fuel Regulations, expanded its renewable natural gas (RNG) project portfolio, and increased credit creation from the supply of low carbon electricity, electric vehicle (EV) charging, and clean hydrogen.

"We have made tremendous progress in growing our Canadian low carbon fuels business and I am excited about what lies ahead," said Angela Schwarz, Anew Climate CEO. "With coverage and expertise in every North American low carbon fuel market, Anew can better optimize value and mitigate risk for our customers, thereby advancing our mission to reduce industrial and transportation-related pollution."

Highlights of Anew Canada Low Carbon Fuels' Recent Achievements:

CFR Expansion: Anew Canada LCF will have created more than 40,000 CFR credits from our customers' low carbon fueling activities during compliance years 2022 and 2023, including credits from EV charging, compressed natural gas (CNG) and renewable natural gas (R-CNG) dispensing, RNG production, and biodiesel imports.

GrowTEC RNG Transaction: Anew Canada LCF played a key role in facilitating GrowTEC's RNG offtake deal and is providing CFR compliance, gas marketing, and credit management services to optimize value. Anew is actively collaborating with multiple RNG purchasers and suppliers to enhance project economics and facilitate the financing of new projects.

Canadian RNG: Anew Canada LCF has signed agreements with six Canadian-based RNG producers to provide CFR compliance and credit management services.

Cross-Border RNG: Anew is engaging with U.S.-based RNG suppliers seeking participation in Canada's LCF markets and is helping Canadian suppliers access U.S. RNG markets. As the largest independent marketer of RNG in North America managing over 35,000 GJs/day from 55 RNG projects, Anew's establishment in Canada opens doors to cross-border opportunities, reducing emissions from transportation and advancing the energy transition.

EV Charging: Anew Canada LCF added new EV charging customers in Quebec, Ontario, and British Columbia, including public and private charging, on- and off-road vehicles, heavy and light-duty EVs, Level 2 and 3 chargers, as well as shore power.

Low Carbon Hydrogen and Other Fuels: Anew Canada LCF has created credits from dispensing low carbon hydrogen as a transportation fuel and is in discussions with clean hydrogen and sustainable aviation fuel producers regarding other opportunities to collaborate with Anew. The company is also working with Canadian biofuel producers and importers to create and sell credits.

BC LCFS Initiative Agreements: Anew Canada LCF is actively working with existing and prospective customers on program applications in anticipation of BC's Ministry of Energy Mines and Low Carbon Innovation's 2024 Call for Initiative Agreement Proposals. The company assisted its customers with six applications in the 2020 Call for Proposals resulting in approximately $80 million of capital awarded.

"Anew Canada LCF is committed to creating value for our clients by employing innovative low carbon fuel solutions that result in positive environmental impact," said Andy Brosnan, President - Anew Climate Low Carbon Fuels. "We are thrilled to now be operating under the Anew brand and look forward to continuing to provide first-rate service to our clients."

About Anew Climate

Anew Climate, LLC is a global leader of diverse climate solutions built on the principles of transparency and accountability. We bring innovative products and services to the public and private sectors to help reduce or offset their carbon footprints, restore the environment, and ensure our clients' investments create economic value as well as durable climate impact. With deep market understanding, Anew leverages technological and nature-based solutions to create value through the generation and marketing of environmental credits for low carbon fuel, carbon, renewable energy, and emissions markets. Anew is majority owned by?TPG Rise, TPG's global impact investing platform. The company has offices in the U.S., Canada, Spain, and Hungary and an environmental commodities portfolio that extends across five continents.

