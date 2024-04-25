Zift Solutions Reinforces Its Leadership in G2's Spring 2024 Rankings With Leading-Edge Security and AI Capabilities

Zift Solutions Continues to Redefine Industry Standards with Advanced Security and AI Innovation

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 25, 2024 / Zift Solutions, a leader in Partner Relationship Management (PRM) and Through-Channel Marketing Automation (TCMA) software, proudly announces its continued leadership in G2's Spring 2024 reports, securing top ranks in both the Through-Channel Marketing and Partner Management categories. This recognition underscores Zift's pivotal role in shaping the future of channel partnerships with advanced security features and groundbreaking AI innovations.





"Zift Solutions has always been dedicated to providing the most secure platform available, ensuring that our clients operate within a protected environment while leveraging the latest technological advancements," said Lionel Farr, founder and CTO of Zift Solutions. "With the introduction of the ZiftONE AI Assistant -- the industry's first generative AI tool tailored for channel management -- we continue to uphold our long-standing commitment to security and AI innovation, setting new standards in the industry."

With this latest report, Zift Solutions continues to maintain its position as an industry leader, setting benchmarks in both Through-Channel Marketing and Partner Management software. Recognized for its intuitive interface, scalability, and exceptional support, Zift stands out as the preferred choice for startups, hyper-growth companies, and industry giants alike. This recognition not only reaffirms Zift's excellence but also emphasizes its pivotal role in driving customer success across various market segments.

"In addition to delivering the best technology, Zift Solutions prioritizes unparalleled customer success," emphasized Cosmo Mariano, Chief Customer Officer at Zift Solutions. "We're dedicated to providing personalized support and tailored guidance, empowering businesses to thrive in competitive markets. Zift Solutions distinguishes itself through its unwavering commitment to customer care, ensuring businesses have the resources necessary to excel."

About Zift Solutions:

Founded in 2006, Zift Solutions is the premier Partner Relationship Management (PRM) and Through-Channel Marketing Automation (TCMA) platform, designed to seamlessly integrate partner onboarding, enablement, lead generation, marketing, and sales. Powered by a team of industry experts and backed by a recent $70M capital investment by Investcorp, Zift Solutions has been recognized as a leader in Channel Marketing Automation and Partner Relationship Management by Forrester Research and acclaimed as a market leader in Partner Management Software and Through-Channel Marketing Software by G2. For more information, visit www.ziftsolutions.com.

