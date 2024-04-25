Event Management Software Market worth $34.7 billion by 2029 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- More automation and artificial intelligence integration, improved capabilities for virtual and hybrid events, and an emphasis on data-driven insights and personalisation are what the Event Management Software Market will see in the future. Furthermore, the future of event management software will be shaped by sustainability features, integration with emerging technology, and increased security and compliance.

The global Event Management Software Market will grow from USD 15.5 billion in 2024 to USD 34.7 billion by 2029 at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.4% during the forecast period, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets. The Event Management Software Market increasingly emphasizes data analytics and insights-driven event management. Modern event management solutions leverage data analytics to track attendee behavior, measure event performance, and gather feedback for continuous improvement. By analyzing metrics such as attendance rates, session popularity, and attendee satisfaction scores, organizers can gain valuable insights to refine marketing strategies, personalize the event experience, and maximize event success.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Event Management Software Market"

Report Metrics Details Market size available for years 2019-2029 Base year considered 2023 Forecast period 2024-2029 Forecast units Value (USD Million/Billion) Segments Covered Offering, Organization Size, Event Type, Deployment Mode, and End User Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East Africa, and Latin America Companies Covered Some of the significant Event Management Software Market vendors are Cvent (US), Stova (US), Eventbrite (US), Zoom (US), RingCentral (US), Zoho Corporation (India), Momentus Technologies (US), Active Network (US), RainFocus (US), 6Connex (US), Hubilo (US), Circa (US), Whova (US), loom (Belgium), Hubb (US), Grenadine Technologies (Canada), EVENTBOOST (Switzerland), Airmeet (US), Notified (Sweden), and Kaltura (US).

The rise of virtual and hybrid events in response to the COVID-19 pandemic has further accelerated the adoption of event management software. Virtual event platforms offer various features, including live streaming, virtual networking, and interactive sessions, enabling organizers to host engaging and immersive virtual experiences. As organizations continue to embrace virtual and hybrid event formats, the demand for event management software that supports these formats is expected to grow, driving further innovation in the market. Major players such as Cvent, Eventbrite, Bizzabo, Aventri, and EventMobi dominate the Event Management Software Market. These vendors differentiate through innovation, user-friendly interfaces, and integrations with third-party services. As the Event Management Software Market continues to grow, these significant vendors are expected to remain at the forefront, driving innovation and shaping the future of event management.

The services segment is expected to capture the highest CAGR during the forecast period by offering segment.

The service type segment of the Event Management Software Market is segmented into software and services. The services segment accounted for the highest CAGR during the forecasted period. Services supplement staff software and offer skills, knowledge, and solutions to the Event Management Software Market during planning and execution periods. The services of such companies are mainly dedicated to implementation support, regular training, and ongoing technical assistance, ensuring that clients can adequately use the event management software products they buy. The implementation support must include making the software conform to a client's needs, customizing it to the desired features, and integrating it into the current system to ensure smooth performance. Running the training allows the users to grasp the possibilities hidden in the software features comprehensively and are appropriate to maximize their achievements with the help of event technologies.

Additionally, round-the-clock technical support service gives clients the choice to contact their support teams or help desks to solve any version issues, identify the source of the problem, and thus get timely help as soon as possible. Few program developers also provide consulting services, such as strategic suggestions for getting a competitive edge from experienced professionals in managing and planning events, advising best practices, and giving industry insights. Finally, services offered within the Event Management Software Market help the customers meet their requirements of skill, sources, and support to plan, execute, and control the event effectively with assurance.

Based on the software, the all-in-one event management platform segment is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period.

The Event Management Software Market, by software, is segmented into an all-in-one event management platform, event ticketing & registration software, event planning software, event marketing & promotion software, venue management software, and other software. It is expected that during the forecast period, the all-in-one event management platform segment is expected to hold the largest market size and share in the Event Management Software Market. The Event Management Software Market is a significant recipient of all-in-one event management platforms, which provide comprehensive solutions that cover all aspects of event planning, organization, and execution. The whole system platform combines an extensive range of functionalities such as event registration, ticketing, agenda management, marketing automation, and engagement tools for attendees, among many other things. Event-related responsibilities are managed from an integrated control center in one place by these platforms, reducing the complexity of organizing events, streamlining processes, and improving efficiency.

Additionally, the all-in-one event management platforms offer convenience and flexibility to event organizers by making it possible for them to access all necessary tools and resources through a single interface. This eases coordination and increases collaboration between event planning team members because it eliminates any necessity to handle multiple software solutions or use incompatible systems. Such platforms also have options for customization, such as templates that can be suitable for various types of events such as trade fairs, seminars, conferences, webinars, etc., thus taking care of different needs for organizers while giving them a tailored experience with their attendees at the same time. Overall, all-in-one event management platforms play a pivotal role in driving efficiency, effectiveness, and success in the planning and execution of events.

North America is projected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period.

By region, North America is projected to hold the most market share in the worldwide Event Management Software Market in 2024, and this pattern is anticipated to be valid throughout the forecast period. Event management software facilitates seamless planning, organization, and execution processes in the North American region. These software solutions are comprehensive platforms that streamline venue selection, attendee registration, marketing, scheduling, and budget management. With the diverse range of events hosted in North America, including corporate conferences, trade shows, music festivals, and sports events, event management software enables businesses and organizations to coordinate logistics and deliver exceptional experiences to attendees effectively.

Moreover, its strong financial position enables it to invest heavily in adopting the latest and leading tools and technologies to ensure effective business operations. Such advantages help organizations in this region gain a competitive edge. North America has the first-mover advantage in adopting new technologies, such as smartphones and cloud platforms. The area is the headquarters of many large enterprises and hosts various international events. Enterprises are willingly investing in North America. The factors expected to drive the growth of North America's Event Management Software Market are the stable economy, technological enhancements, and advanced infrastructure.

Top Key Companies in Event Management Software Market:

Some of the significant Event Management Software Market vendors include Cvent (US), Stova (US), Eventbrite (US), Zoom (US), RingCentral (US), Zoho Corporation (India), Momentus Technologies (US), Active Network (US), RainFocus (US), 6Connex (US), Hubilo (US), Circa (US), Whova (US), loom (Belgium), Hubb (US), Grenadine Technologies (Canada), EVENTBOOST (Switzerland), Airmeet (US), Notified (Sweden), and Kaltura (US).

Recent Developments:

In March 2024, Cvent introduced new features for attendee engagement, which can easily crop graphics to meet precise requirements in Attendee Hub and eliminate the need for external image editing tools. The latest schedule format allows attendees to view complex agendas, especially in events with several concurrent sessions.

In March 2024, Zoom and Swoogo launched an integration to streamline and increase engagement for hybrid events. This integration combines Zoom Event's virtual platform and Swoogo's in-person event management technology to empower event organizers to reach broader audiences.

In February 2024, Stova announced BadgeNext, an enhanced DIY Badging solution designed to make attendee check-in and badging seamless and easy for event marketers. The new solution is designed to provide event leaders and marketers with a flexible, DIY badging option for all their small- to medium-sized events.

In May 2023, Eventbrite introduced AI-powered tools to revolutionize event marketing and empower creators. These tools help automatically generate compelling text for event pages, emails, and social media ads, enhancing creativity, saving time, and streamlining the copywriting process.

In November 2023, RingCentral announced the global availability of RingCentral Events, an all-in-one solution for virtual, onsite, and hybrid event needs. Formerly Hopin Events, RingCentral Events is designed to be immersive and personalized, enabling businesses to provide engaging experiences that take events to the next level.

Event Management Software Market Advantages:

By centralising processes like venue selection, budgeting, scheduling, and guest management, event management software improves organisation and efficiency and streamlines the planning process.

With features like email notifications, texting, and event updates, these systems make it easy for event organisers, suppliers, and attendees to communicate with one another, keeping everyone informed and involved.

With features like mobile event apps, online registration, and customised agendas, event management software improves the guest experience by giving them quick access to event details, networking possibilities, and interactive material.

These technologies ensure that resources are used efficiently and expenses are kept to a minimum by handling staff scheduling, inventory tracking, and equipment leases.

Event managers may make data-driven decisions and consistently enhance future events with the help of event management software, which offers analytics and reporting features to track event metrics, analyse success, and collect participant feedback.

By providing services like ticket sales, sponsorships, and exhibitor booths, these platforms let organisers monetize their events and increase their earnings.

Through the encryption of sensitive data, the security of payment transactions, and the implementation of access controls to safeguard attendee data, event management software guarantees adherence to data protection requirements and improves security.

These systems are adaptable and expandable, supporting a wide range of events-from intimate gatherings to elaborate conferences-and providing features that may be tailored to each specific organizer's requirements.

Report Objectives

To define, describe, and forecast the global Event Management Software Market based on offering, organization size, event type, deployment mode, end user, and region

To provide detailed information about the major factors (drivers, opportunities, restraints, and challenges) influencing the growth of the Event Management Software Market

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high-growth segments of the Event Management Software Market

To forecast the market size concerning five central regions - North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and Latin America

To analyze the subsegments of the market concerning individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the overall market

To profile the key players of the Event Management Software Market and comprehensively analyze their market size and core competencies

To track and analyze the competitive developments, such as product enhancements and product launches, acquisitions, and partnerships and collaborations, in the Event Management Software Market globally.

