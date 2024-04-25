New Brand Virtue Defines Athlingerie, Launches Globally

Virtue is a mold-breaking, fluid, gender-inclusive, and sex-positive luxury intimates line centered on community for everybody.

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 25, 2024 / Virtue, the unconventional athlingerie brand founded in 2023 on the principles of inclusivity, ethical sourcing, and sex positivity, announces its global launch. Originating in the vibrant hub of Los Angeles, Virtue is set to redefine intimate wear with its revolutionary approach to design, construction, and versatility.

The hero of Virtue is its signature briefs available in both pouch and compact fits, allowing true choice in self-expression. The defining features are the adjustable and removable straps. These support you to "strap, sculpt, and squeeze" accentuating assets in the back and front.

In its quest to elevate the intimate wear experience, Virtue presents a stunning array of hardware jewelry suitable for both everyday underwear and intimate occasions. Firmly believing that your lingerie deserves as much personality as you, Virtue's premium hardware enables unique forms of self-expression, adding a dash of metal to your own piece.

Virtue unveils its crowning jewel: the Rare Earth Drip collection. Crafted with meticulous attention to detail, these exquisite creations feature handcrafted 14 Karat gold or platinum setting, encrusted with diamonds, offering a tantalizing blend of ingenuity and sensuality. With the Rare Earth Drip collection, Virtue invites individuals to indulge in an aspirational realm where opulence meets intimacy and naughtiness meets niceties.

The brand launched its first collection drop online at Virtue.Love in the U.S. and globally in early February. Following the initial launch, consumers can expect drops throughout the coming year. Virtue is available online in over 100+ countries worldwide. Virtue is committed to building community and giving back by raising more than $100,000 through partnerships with local, regional, and national non-profit organizations.

Yotam Solomon, the material innovation expert and fashion designer behind Virtue, shared his excitement about the brand's mission and launch: "Virtue represents a new era in athlingerie - one that champions inclusivity, fluidity, sustainability, confidence, and honesty with a hint of cheeky self-expression. Our goal is to empower people to embrace their true selves, engage in honest conversations, and know that we can't spell Virtue or community without U."

About Virtue

Founded in 2023 to support diverse, sex-positive communities by celebrating individuality, duality, and personal truth. With a central focus on nurturing community inclusivity, Virtue delivers products engineered for adaptability, with an emphasis on comfort and impeccable fit, empowering individuals to freely express their sensuality and sexuality. As part of its ethos, Virtue employs sustainable manufacturing and implements best practices, ensuring its operations are eco-optimized and certified, thereby ensuring that its offerings serve both humanity and our shared home, Earth.

As Virtue embarks on its global journey, it invites individuals from all walks of life to join an inclusive community for the pleasure-positive. For more information, visit Virtue.Love.

