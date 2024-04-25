Anzeige
WKN: 909190 | ISIN: US9884981013 | Ticker-Symbol: TGR
Tradegate
25.04.24
16:18 Uhr
131,75 Euro
-0,75
-0,57 %
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
ACCESSWIRE
25.04.2024
77 Leser
Yum! Brands: Taco Bell Expands Recycling Program With TerraCycle

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 25, 2024 / Yum! Brands
Originally published by QSR Magazine

Taco Bell is announcing the expansion of their popular recycling program with TerraCycle to also collect and recycle any brand of sauce dipping cups, souffle cups/lids & coffee creamer pods. To make it official, the program has been renamed the Taco Bell Sauce Container US Recycling Program.

Continue reading here

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Yum! Brands on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Yum! Brands
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/yum-brands
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Yum! Brands



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.