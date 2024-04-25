Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New equity right for trading, Alligator Bioscience AB

At the request of Alligator Bioscience AB, Alligator Bioscience AB equity rights will be traded on Nasdaq Stockholm as from April 26, 2024. Security name: Alligator Bioscience TO 9 ----------------------------------------- Short name: ATORX TO 9 ----------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0021629557 ----------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 333934 ----------------------------------------- Terms: One (1) warrant series TO 9 entitles the rights to subscribe for one (1) new share in the Company at a subscription price corresponding to ninety (90) percent of the volume weighted average price of the Company's share on Nasdaq Stockholm during the period from and including November 4, 2024, up to and including November 29, 2024, however not lower than the shares' quota value. Subscription of shares by exercise of warrants series TO 9 will take place during the period from and including December 4, 2024, up to and including December 18, 2024. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscr 2024-12-04 - 2024-12-18 iption perio d: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Last 2024-12-13 tradi ng day: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- For further information about this exchange notice, please contact iss@nasdaq.com or +46 8 405 72 80