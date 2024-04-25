Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 25.04.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
Wie die Revolution der sauberen Energie eine solide Investitionsmöglichkeit bieten könnte
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2AN1Z | ISIN: SE0000767188 | Ticker-Symbol: 7AL
Frankfurt
25.04.24
09:27 Uhr
0,073 Euro
+0,001
+0,83 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ALLIGATOR BIOSCIENCE AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ALLIGATOR BIOSCIENCE AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
25.04.2024 | 16:34
36 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New equity right for trading, Alligator Bioscience AB

At the request of Alligator Bioscience AB, Alligator Bioscience AB equity
rights will be traded on Nasdaq Stockholm as from April 26, 2024. 



Security name: Alligator Bioscience TO 9
-----------------------------------------
Short name:   ATORX TO 9        
-----------------------------------------
ISIN code:   SE0021629557       
-----------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:  333934          
-----------------------------------------

Terms: One (1) warrant series TO 9 entitles the rights to subscribe for one (1)
     new share in the Company at a subscription price corresponding to   
     ninety (90) percent of the volume weighted average price of the    
     Company's share on Nasdaq Stockholm during the period from and     
     including November 4, 2024, up to and including November 29, 2024,   
     however not lower than the shares' quota value. Subscription of shares 
     by exercise of warrants series TO 9 will take place during the period 
     from and including December 4, 2024, up to and including December 18, 
     2024.                                 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Subscr 2024-12-04 - 2024-12-18                         
iption                                     
 perio                                     
d:                                       
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Last  2024-12-13                               
 tradi                                     
ng                                       
 day:                                      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



For further information about this exchange notice, please contact
iss@nasdaq.com or +46 8 405 72 80
Großer Insider-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl
Wenn Insider handeln, sollten Sie aufmerksam werden. In diesem kostenlosen Report erfahren Sie, welche Aktien Sie im Moment im Blick behalten und von welchen Sie lieber die Finger lassen sollten.
Hier klicken
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.