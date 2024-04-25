The Irish authorities have presented a new plan to allow homeowners to borrow between €5,000 ($5,350) and €75,000 for up to 10 years, with low interest rates. Heat pumps, solar electricity and solar water heater installations are all eligible under the scheme. The Irish government has launched a loan scheme for home energy upgrades, in order to help homeowners make their homes more energy efficient. The €500 million scheme has been billed as the first of its kind in Ireland. It offers homeowners the opportunity to borrow between €5,000 and €75,000 for terms of up to 10 years to carry out retrofit ...

