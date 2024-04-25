The "Switzerland Social Commerce Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics Databook 50+ KPIs on Social Commerce Trends by End-Use Sectors, Operational KPIs, Retail Product Dynamics, and Consumer Demographics Q1 2024 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Social commerce industry in Switzerland is expected to grow by 23.8% on annual basis to reach US$3.02 billion in 2024.

The social commerce industry is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 19.7% during 2024-2029. The social commerce GMV in the country will increase from US$2.44 billion in 2023 to reach US$7.43 billion by 2029.

This report provides a detailed data centric analysis of social commerce industry, covering market opportunities and risks. With over 50+ KPIs at country level, this report provides a comprehensive understanding of social commerce market dynamics, market size and forecast, and market share statistics.

The research methodology is based on industry best practices. Its unbiased analysis leverages a proprietary analytics platform to offer a detailed view on emerging business and investment market opportunities.

Reasons to buy

In-depth Understanding of Social Commerce Market Dynamics: Understand market opportunities and key trends along with forecast (2020-2029).

Insights into Opportunity by end-use sectors Get market dynamics by end-use sectors to assess emerging opportunity across various end-use sectors.

Develop Market Specific Strategies: Identify growth segments and target specific opportunities to formulate social commerce strategy; assess market specific key trends, drivers, and risks in the industry.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 70 Forecast Period 2024 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $3 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $7.4 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 19.7% Regions Covered Switzerland

Scope

Switzerland Social Commerce Key Players

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

ImmoScout24

Inyova

Switzerland Ecommerce Industry Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Performance Indicators, 2020-2029

Switzerland Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Performance Indicators, 2020-2029

Switzerland Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Retail Product Categories, 2020-2029

Clothing Footwear

Beauty and Personal Care

Food Grocery

Appliances and Electronics

Home Improvement

Travel

Hospitality

Switzerland Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by End Use Consumer Segment, 2020-2029

B2B

B2C

C2C

Switzerland Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by End Use Device, 2020-2029

Mobile

Desktop

Switzerland Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Location, 2020-2029

Domestic

Cross Border

Switzerland Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Location, 2020-2029

Tier-1 Cities

Tier-2 Cities

Tier-3 Cities

Switzerland Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Payment Method, 2020-2029

Credit Card

Debit Card

Bank Transfer

Prepaid Card

Digital Mobile Wallet

Other Digital Payment

Cash

Switzerland Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Platforms

Video Commerce

Social Network-Led Commerce

Social Reselling

Group Buying

Product Review Platforms

Switzerland Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Demographics Behaviour,2023

By Age

By Income Level

By Gender

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/umv2fa

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240425905240/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900