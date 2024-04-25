Colorbiotics Introduces Peak 301, the Non-Toxic Advanced Formula & Solution for Asphalt Shingle Roofs

AMES, IA / ACCESSWIRE / April 25, 2024 / Colorbiotics, a company known for mulch colorants, is proud to support the needs of property owners across the United States with Peak 301, a chemistry-correcting formula that protects and rejuvenates asphalt roof shingles.









Peak 301 is a restorative, Soybean-based breakthrough developed by Colorbiotics and a local university. With Peak 301, Colorbiotics has brought this exciting innovation mainstream, making it easier than ever to restore, strengthen, and increase the lifespan of asphalt shingles. A single application of Peak 301 offers more than six years of added life to old asphalt shingles and a decade or more to asphalt shingles that are already in good condition.

The secret to Peak 301 is its all-natural, non-toxic formula, which penetrates asphalt shingles at a molecular level to minimize the degrading effects of age, wear, and weather. On the surface, Peak 301 works to solidify the structure of shingles by creating a powerful membrane that protects against outdoor elements like heat and hail.

Unique benefits of Colorbiotics' Peak 301 formula include:

30% reversal in the day-to-day damage caused to asphalt shingles by weather and wear

68% reduction in the risk of fire spread on asphalt shingle roofs

50% restoration in structural flexibility of asphalt shingles

50% increase in rebuilt granules to protect asphalt shingles against UV rays

In addition, Peak 301 is USDA-certified and sustainable, using a locally sourced technique that puts soybeans to work to facilitate changes in the chemical composition of asphalt roofing. Because of this, runoff is safe for gardens and pets, protecting not just the lifespan of roofs but the health and safety of the surrounding environment.

Peak 301 offers lasting protection at a fraction of the cost of a new roof. Property owners can expect to spend less than 15% of what they'd pay for a new roof on an application of Peak 301, all while maximizing the lifespan of their current roof investment. It is also more cost-effective than many other roof treatments, including standard roof sprays and coatings. This is important for homeowners looking to prevent costly roof maintenance and helps keep asphalt shingles out of landfills and on roofs where they belong.

Untreated asphalt shingles can quickly become faded and weak when exposed to harmful outdoor elements. Treating a roof with Peak 301 undoes this damage and won't harm the planet in the process. It's one of the biggest breakthroughs in asphalt roofing rejuvenation to date and a major step forward in an industry where innovation can truly make a difference for the everyday homeowner.

While Peak 301 will not work on concrete or other shingle materials, its proven utility for asphalt shingles has made it a go-to choice for applicators and property owners. As of publication, Colorbiotics has partnered with more than one hundred applicators in 35 states to provide accessibility to Peak 301, with plans to expand in the coming years.

To be effective for the long haul, a roof rejuvenation treatment needs to go deeper than the visible surface of an asphalt shingle. Peak 301 works on a molecule-by-molecule basis to strengthen shingles, offering new life to existing asphalt shingles and a smart, safe, and sustainable solution for anyone looking to extend the longevity of their asphalt shingle roof.

From farm to rooftop, Peak 301 by Colorbiotics is raising the bar on what it means to reconstruct and rejuvenate asphalt shingles. Interested readers are encouraged to visit www.peak301.com today to learn more about the science behind the product and its applications. Contact Colorbiotics directly for guidance on finding a local applicator with expertise in Peak 301 and its performance benefits.

About Peak 301

Peak 301 by Colorbiotics is an all-natural, non-toxic, USDA-certified asphalt roof shingle treatment that repairs damaged shingles and significantly increases the lifespan of new and existing asphalt roofs. Learn more by visiting www.peak301.com.

About Colorbiotics

Colorbiotics, based out of Ames, Iowa, is known for its pigment-rich mulch colorants and commitment to environmentally friendly practices and products. Specialty solutions are available for landscapes and recreational areas, plus asphalt solutions for a wide range of categories and applications. Learn more by visiting www.colorbiotics.com.

Contact Information

Kent Rotert

Vice President

kent.rotert@colorbiotics.com

SOURCE: Colorbiotics

View the original press release on newswire.com.