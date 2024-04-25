Ottawa, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 25, 2024) - Today, Jessica Holmes joined representatives for the Defeat Depression campaign, an initiative of the Mood Disorders Society of Canada (MDSC), to announce the 2024 Defeat Depression Challenge. Individuals are invited to show their support for mental health throughout the month of May, by joining the campaign for walks, runs, bike rides, and other activities. The campaign culminates on May 25th with online, and community-based, Defeat Depression Day activities.

"Getting support made a pivotal difference in my own struggle, so I'm honoured to join the Defeat Depression Campaign and raise desperately needed funds for mental health organizations," said Jessica Holmes, Canadian comedian and mental health advocate. "This initiative allows anyone to get engaged in fundraising with their community, and empowers people to find the support they need and deserve."

The campaign supports mental health programming, including; peer support, education, drop-in centres, counselling, fully accessible mental health resources, and other critical supports that help save the lives of Canadians.

"Depression and other mental illnesses affect people from all walks of life, touching approximately one in five Canadians each year, I know it has impacted my family" said Clay Williams, a Board Director at MDSC. "This year, we're inspired to see people come together across Canada to sign up for the Defeat Depression campaign. Their participation is crucial in raising funds that will have a meaningful impact for all communities."

Supported by Campaign Title Sponsor Vale Base Metals, along with other key national sponsors, the campaign invites everyone to get involved for their mental health. Workplaces are encouraged to form teams and show their employees how they value their mental wellness.

Funds raised will support activities directed at preventing and treating depression and other mental illnesses, and providing effective programs, resources and supports for Canadians.

"Caring Canadians like Jessica Holmes are the foundation of our Defeat Depression campaign, bringing not only her willingness to share her personal experiences with mental health challenges," said Williams. "but also connecting with people on a profound level, furthering our ability to combat stigma and promote mental wellness."

Defeat Depression urges Canadians to donate and participate in the cause, helping organizations that provide direct support to individuals affected by mental illness and their families. To learn how to get involved, visit www.defeatdepression.ca/get-involved.

Link for the full Press Conference here.

About Defeat Depression

Defeat Depression, an initiative of the Mood Disorders Society of Canada, is a national mental health awareness, anti-stigma and fundraising campaign that provides hope for people affected by depression and other mood disorders. For more information, please visit www.defeatdepression.ca.

