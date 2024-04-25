Antognolla Resort Residences joined world-class hospitality experts at the Hospitality Investment Forum EMEA (IHIF EMEA) on 15-17 April in Berlin. With over 2,500 attendees this year, IHIF EMEA remains one of the largest gatherings of industry professionals in the region.

Hospitality experts and event participants reaffirmed the growing interest among hotel operators in Italy, evident from the number of prestigious international brands entering the Italian market. The hospitality market in the country is becoming more identity-driven, with the majority of hotel keys in the upscale and luxury category being branded. International operators are increasingly attracted to the country year by year: almost 70% of the properties in the pipeline will belong to international chains by 2026.

Andrey Yakunin, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Antognolla Resort Residences commented: "As international experts discussed during IHIF, identity-driven, branded projects are set to become the leading new trend in Italy's booming hospitality market. We are excited to be working on a project that combines the highest standards of international hospitality and sustainability with the local warmth and cultural heritage of the Umbrian people. With the latest policy developments in Italy including the country's flat tax regime, and golden and digital nomad visa programs, we can say with confidence that the Italian hospitality market will only keep growing."

Antognolla Resort Residences is a new resort being crafted into the contours of an existing historical castle and estate in Umbria, known as the "green heart of Italy," to be operated by Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas. In line with Six Senses brand values, the castle, borgo and estate will be reborn with a sustainable focus. Upon completion, it will feature residences, hotel suites and a 3,000m2 wellness centre alongside an existing 18-hole championship golf course designed by Robert Trent Jones II. The original historic architecture will be preserved as a key element of the development, while new buildings will reflect the history, style and beauty of this exceptional place. Antognolla marks a transformative moment for the ultra-luxury and branded residences market in the up-and-coming region of Umbria and in Italy as a whole.

To visit Antognolla: www.antognolla.com

Source: AETOSWire

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240425663279/en/

Contacts:

For further information, please contact: info@antognolla.com

Antognolla's press-office:

Eleonora Artese

Eleonora.artese@cominandpartners.com