The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, April 25
The Diverse Income Trust plc
It is announced that at the close of business on 24 April 2024, the unaudited Net Asset Value per ordinary share of The Diverse Income Trust plc is:
With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:
Including current period revenue to 24 April 2024 92.84p per ordinary share
Excluding current period revenue 91.01p per ordinary share
25 April 2024
Legal Entity Identifier 2138005QFXYHJM551U45