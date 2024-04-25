EPIC Suisse AG / Key word(s): AGMEGM

EPIC Suisse AG - Annual General Meeting approves all proposals by the Board of Directors



25.04.2024 / 17:00 CET/CEST





Zurich, 25 April 2024 EPIC Suisse AG - Annual General Meeting approves all proposals by the Board of Directors EPIC Suisse AG (SIX: EPIC), held its Annual General Meeting 2024 ("AGM") in Zurich today. All proposals by the Board of Directors were approved by very large majorities. In total 90.97% of all issued shares and voting rights were represented at the shareholders' meeting. Shareholders attending in person or represented by third parties accounted for 14'936 of voting rights. 9'381'904 voting rights were represented by the independent proxy. Shareholders approved the Management Report, Holding Financial Statements and Consolidated Financial Statements for 2023 as well as the appropriation of retained earnings. Furthermore, the AGM voted in favour of a dividend of CHF 3.10 per share for the business year 2023, as proposed by the Board of Directors. Pay-out of the dividend will occur on 8 May 2024.



The Compensation Report 2023 was approved in a consultative vote, and all members of the Board of Directors and of the Executive Management were granted discharge.



Ron Greenbaum was re-elected to the Board of Directors and as Chairman of the Board. All other Board members, Stefan Breitenstein, Andreas Schneiter and Leta Bolli Kennel, were also re-elected for another term of office of one year. Stefan Breitenstein and Ron Greenbaum were re-elected as members of the Remuneration and Nomination Committee for another one-year term.



KPMG AG, Zurich, were re-elected as statutory auditors for the business year 2024, and the law firm ADROIT Attorneys, Zurich, was re-elected as independent proxy for a term of office until the conclusion of the AGM in 2025.



The AGM approved the proposed total maximum amounts of compensation for the Board of Directors (from AGM 2024 to AGM 2025) and for the Executive Management (for the business year 2025). ______________________ Voting results The detailed voting results per agenda item are published on the Company website

https://ir.epic.ch/en/general-meetings-of-shareholders/ Contact information Valérie Scholtes, CFO, EPIC Suisse AG, Phone: +41 44 388 81 00, E-mail: investors@epic.ch About EPIC Suisse AG EPIC Suisse AG is a Swiss real estate company with a high-quality property portfolio of CHF 1.5 billion in market value. It has a sizeable development pipeline and a strong track record in sourcing, acquiring, (re)developing and actively managing commercial properties in Switzerland. EPIC's investment properties are mainly located in Switzerland's major economic hubs, specifically the Lake Geneva Region and the Zurich Economic Area. Listed on SIX Swiss Exchange since May 2022 (SIX ticker symbol EPIC; Swiss Security Number (Valorennummer) 51613168; ISIN number CH0516131684). More information: www.epic.ch Additional features:



File: Media release (PDF)





End of Media Release

