EPIC Suisse AG
/ Key word(s): AGMEGM
Zurich, 25 April 2024
EPIC Suisse AG - Annual General Meeting approves all proposals by the Board of Directors
EPIC Suisse AG (SIX: EPIC), held its Annual General Meeting 2024 ("AGM") in Zurich today. All proposals by the Board of Directors were approved by very large majorities. In total 90.97% of all issued shares and voting rights were represented at the shareholders' meeting. Shareholders attending in person or represented by third parties accounted for 14'936 of voting rights. 9'381'904 voting rights were represented by the independent proxy.
______________________
Voting results
The detailed voting results per agenda item are published on the Company website
Contact information
Valérie Scholtes, CFO, EPIC Suisse AG, Phone: +41 44 388 81 00, E-mail: investors@epic.ch
About EPIC Suisse AG
EPIC Suisse AG is a Swiss real estate company with a high-quality property portfolio of CHF 1.5 billion in market value. It has a sizeable development pipeline and a strong track record in sourcing, acquiring, (re)developing and actively managing commercial properties in Switzerland. EPIC's investment properties are mainly located in Switzerland's major economic hubs, specifically the Lake Geneva Region and the Zurich Economic Area. Listed on SIX Swiss Exchange since May 2022 (SIX ticker symbol EPIC; Swiss Security Number (Valorennummer) 51613168; ISIN number CH0516131684). More information: www.epic.ch
Additional features:
File: Media release (PDF)
End of Media Release
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|EPIC Suisse AG
|Seefeldstrasse 5a
|8008 Zürich
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|044 388 81 00
|E-mail:
|info@epic.ch
|Internet:
|www.epic.ch
|ISIN:
|CH0516131684
|Valor:
|51613168
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1889837
|End of News
|EQS News Service
1889837 25.04.2024 CET/CEST