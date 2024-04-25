Boston, Massachusetts--(Newsfile Corp. - April 25, 2024) - As new lease auctions signal renewed market activity and momentum, it is critical for developers to navigate regulatory, economic, and supply chain challenges to avoid delays that could jeopardize project profitability.

To learn how Reuters Events: Offshore Wind USA 2024 (June 17-18, Boston) can help you streamline project planning and ensure timely deployment, see the newly released timed event program here (includes the attendee profile, interactive sessions and networking events)

Our agenda provides you with the essential insight and connections to navigate today's challenging environment - be that as a business, a team, or an individual. Here are some highlights:

Keynote presentation: How America's oceanic story fuels a new energy paradigm

(Assistant to the President and National Climate Advisor, White House)

Strategic sessions: What's on the horizon for US offshore wind in 2025 & Executing the next wave of offshore wind projects

(CEO, Ocean Winds North America; Chief Operating Officer of Offshore Wind, Avangrid Renewables; CTO, Vestas; SVP, Offshore Wind, Invenergy)

Regulation panel: Federal bureaus in conversation: How to navigate growing pains as a united industry

(Chief of Renewable Energy Programs, Bureau of Ocean Energy Management [BOEM]; Renewable Energy and Regulatory Compliance Program Director, Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement; Chief Engineer, Offshore Wind Energy, National Renewable Energy Laboratory)

Offsite activity: Field trip to New Bedford Port Authority - See a working port up close, with tours of active lifts, training facilities, and exciting development projects. Includes entertainment, travel, and food and drinks.

Access the full program - featuring audience profile and all networking events here

See you in Boston, at OWUS24 - the must-attend business event for North America's offshore wind community.

