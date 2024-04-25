The European Parliament has approved the Net-Zero Industry Act, which now awaits formal adoption by the European Council to become law. The European Solar Manufacturing Council has welcomed the decision, saying that it "gives a green light for procurement of sustainable European-made solar panels. "Members of European Parliament (MEPs) have formally agreed upon the Net-Zero Industry Act (NZIA), which is designed to help Europe manufacture at least 40% of its annual deployment needs of strategic technology products, including PV modules, batteries and heat pumps. The legislation was approved by ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...