EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: BP p.l.c. / Result of AGM

BP p.l.c.: Release of a capital market information



25.04.2024 / 17:05 CET/CEST

BP p.l.c. AGM 2024 poll results BP p.l.c. held its Annual General Meeting on 25 April 2024 and announces the results of the voting below. Votes For % Votes Against % Total Votes

Cast

(excluding

withheld) % of

issued share

capital voted*

Votes

Withheld** Resolution 1:

Report and

accounts 10,528,521,843 98.85 122,257,971 1.15 10,650,779,814 63.32% 22,310,391 Resolution 2:

Directors'

remuneration

report 10,197,883,522 95.88 438,245,507 4.12 10,636,129,029 63.24% 37,229,024 Resolution 3:

To re-elect Helge

Lund

as a director 10,112,171,997 95.89 433,335,974 4.11 10,545,507,971 62.70% 127,855,243 Resolution 4:

To re-elect Murray

Auchincloss as

a director 10,561,275,236 99.11 94,903,159 0.89 10,656,178,395 63.35% 17,184,427 Resolution 5:

To elect Kate

Thomson as

a director 10,572,037,385 99.22 83,518,101 0.78 10,655,555,486 63.35% 17,797,088 Resolution 6:

To re-elect

Melody Meyer as

a director 10,240,040,815 96.38 384,434,432 3.62 10,624,475,247 63.17% 48,877,315 Resolution 7:

To re-elect

Tushar Morzaria

as a director 10,446,297,352 98.06 207,066,694 1.94 10,653,364,046 63.34% 19,976,037 Resolution 8:

To re-elect Dame

Amanda Blanc as

a director 10,428,947,411 98.74 133,368,517 1.26 10,562,315,928 62.80% 111,024,150 Resolution 9:

To re-elect Pamela

Daley as a director 10,448,609,302 98.07 205,722,663 1.93 10,654,331,965 63.34% 19,008,118 Resolution 10:

To re-elect Hina

Nagarajan as

a director 10,550,624,831 99.04 102,620,205 0.96 10,653,245,036 63.34% 19,818,029 Resolution 11:

To re-elect Satish Pai

as a director 10,551,149,521 99.04 101,921,995 0.96 10,653,071,516 63.34% 19,991,542 Resolution 12:

To re-elect Karen

Richardson as

a director 10,450,096,280 98.08 204,167,752 1.92 10,654,264,032 63.34% 18,799,026 Resolution 13:

To re-elect

Dr Johannes

Teyssen as

a director 10,555,365,948 99.07 98,972,036 0.93 10,654,337,984 63.34% 18,725,075 Resolution 14:

Reappointment of

auditor 10,524,531,183 99.61 41,278,353 0.39 10,565,809,536 62.82% 107,266,026 Resolution 15:

Remuneration

of auditor 10,615,510,610 99.63 39,147,147 0.37 10,654,657,757 63.35% 18,405,309 Resolution 16:

Political donations

and political

expenditure 10,373,170,662 97.88 224,827,590 2.12 10,597,998,252 63.01% 75,069,575 Resolution 17:

Renewal of the Scrip

Dividend Programme 10,567,261,192 99.27 77,989,026 0.73 10,645,250,218 63.29% 27,824,023 Resolution 18:

Limited authority to

allot shares up to a

specified amount 10,213,404,977 95.95 430,559,585 4.05 10,643,964,562 63.28% 29,097,186 Resolution 19:

Special resolution:

Authority to allot a

limited number

of shares

for cash free of

pre-emption rights 10,467,557,093 98.46 163,232,277 1.54 10,630,789,370 63.20% 42,549,387 Resolution 20:

Special resolution:

Additional authority

to allot a limited

number of shares

for cash free

of pre-emption rights 10,380,161,221 97.62 252,701,330 2.38 10,632,862,551 63.22% 40,470,414 Resolution 21:

Special resolution:

Share buyback 10,517,652,249 98.77 131,063,602 1.23 10,648,715,851 63.31% 26,196,891 Resolution 22:

Special resolution:

Notice of general

meetings 9,982,503,098 93.68 673,861,806 6.32 10,656,364,904 63.36% 16,967,663

* Total voting rights of the shares in issue excluding Treasury shares: 16,819,810,876. Every shareholder has one vote for every ordinary share held and two votes for every £5 in nominal amount of bp preference shares held. ** Please note a 'vote withheld' is not a vote under English law and is not counted in the calculation of votes 'for' or 'against' a resolution. This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com .



