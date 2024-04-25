MOBILTEX Data Ltd.: MOBILTEX Achieves ISO 9001:2015 Quality Management System Certification

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / April 25, 2024 / MOBILTEX, a leader in innovative monitoring solutions for critical infrastructure, is proud to announce the successful completion of the ISO 9001:2015 certification for its Quality Management System. This achievement underscores MOBILTEX's dedication to maintaining the highest standards of quality and efficiency within all areas of our business including engineering design, procurement, manufacturing, shipping, sales, service, and technical support.





Det Norske Veritas (DNV) awarded the certification following an extensive audit to ensure the MOBILTEX quality management policies and procedures meet the strict standards and guidelines under the new standard. The ISO 9001:2015 certification is a globally recognized standard that ensures organizations meet customers' needs through an effective quality management system. MOBILTEX's commitment to consistent quality and continuous improvement is at the core of its business operations.

Ed Quillty, CEO of MOBILTEX, remarked, "Achieving the ISO 9001:2015 certification is a testament to the ethos of excellence that every team member embodies. We are committed to deploying management systems that can meet the high standards our customers expect from our products and services."

Geoff Maffett, Vice President of Operations at MOBILTEX, also commented on the certification, stating, "While MOBILTEX has always had a stellar reputation for quality and reliability, the ISO certification process has helped us assess and further refine our management system to meet or exceed the high standards of the global marketplace."

This achievement highlights MOBILTEX's ongoing initiatives to enhance customer satisfaction and business performance through systematic improvements and a robust quality management framework.

ABOUT MOBILTEX

MOBILTEX Data Ltd. [an XPV Water Partners company] is headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, and is proud to serve hundreds of industrial, municipal, and commercial customers around the globe - delivering mission-critical integrity monitoring solutions on over 260,000 kilometers of pipeline assets. MOBILTEX innovative field and cloud-connected technologies deliver significant operational, safety, and ESG benefits to Water Utilities, Energy, and Critical Infrastructure operations. As our reputation grows, we continue to invest and expand our patented IIoT and AI/ML advancements while leveraging 5G cellular and satellite communications across our portfolio. MOBILTEX is widely recognized in the industry for innovation, reliability, and our world-class service and support. For more information, visit www.mobiltex.com.

About XPV Water Partners

XPV Water Partners is comprised of experienced water entrepreneurs, operators, and investment professionals dedicated to make a difference in the water industry. XPV invests in and actively supports water-focused companies to enable them to grow and deliver value for all stakeholders. For more information, visit www.xpvwaterpartners.com.

