Tidal Wave Auto Spa Celebrates Grand Openings in Woodstock, IL, and Waynesboro, VA, With Free Washes

Top Five Conveyor Car Wash Company Expands Footprint in Illinois and Virginia

THOMASTON, GA / ACCESSWIRE / April 25, 2024 / Tidal Wave Auto Spa, one of the nation's fastest-growing express car wash companies, celebrated the grand opening of two brand-new locations on Wednesday, April 24, in Woodstock, IL and Waynesboro, VA.

To celebrate the Grand Openings, the new Woodstock and Waynesboro locations are offering eight days of free car washes from April 24-May 1. This limited-time promotion provides an opportunity for car owners to experience Tidal Wave's premium wash option, Graph-X4, at no cost. Additionally, any new customer that joins a Clean Club unlimited wash membership plan during Grand Opening week will enjoy their first month of unlimited washes for only $9.97 - saving up to $40.

"We're thrilled to open in Woodstock and Waynesboro this week," said Founder and CEO, Scott Blackstock. "Our teams are eager to share our exceptional wash experience with both communities, and opening week is the perfect time for new customers to stop in and try our best wash at no cost. We're looking forward to providing the highest standard of clean and shiny cars to our customers for many years to come."

Woodstock, IL Location: 1260 Lake Avenue, Woodstock, IL 60098

Nearby locations: Burlington, WI, Lombard (Coming Soon)

Waynesboro, VA Location: 1941 Rosser Avenue, Waynesboro, VA 22980

Nearby locations: Staunton, Charlottesville

Tidal Wave Auto Spa is committed to providing every customer with an exceptional car wash experience through industry-leading car care technology, clean and attractive locations, and friendly customer service at every location. Stop by for a single wash or join Tidal Wave's Clean Club for the ultimate experience. Members can wash every day of the month for one convenient monthly payment and save time with exclusive club member wash lanes - plus, memberships can be used at any Tidal Wave location. For those needing to wash multiple cars, Tidal Wave offers discounted monthly family plans and fleet plans for businesses with five or more vehicles.

Tidal Wave Auto Spa currently operates two Illinois locations and 12 Virginia locations. In the upcoming months, the company will open additional new locations in Lombard, IL, Bourbonnais, IL, Christiansburg, VA, and more. For additional information, including upcoming locations, fundraising, fleet plans, and more, please visit: https://www.tidalwaveautospa.com/.

About Tidal Wave Auto Spa

Tidal Wave Auto Spa is an industry-leading conveyor car wash company founded in 1999 by Scott and Hope Blackstock in Thomaston, GA. Tidal Wave is committed to providing cutting-edge car care technology and exceptional customer service at each of their 255 locations sprawling 27 states across the South, Midwest, and Northern United States. In 2020, Tidal Wave partnered with Golden Gate Capital to facilitate their accelerated growth across the country. Tidal Wave is one of the top five conveyor car wash companies in the country and has been included in the Inc. 5000 list for America's Fastest Growing Companies since 2020. The company was recognized as a 2023 Champion of Charity Honoree by Professional Carwashing & Detailing and has raised over $3 million dollars for organizations in their communities.

Contact Information

Heather Coleman

Marketing Manager

media@tidalwaveautospa.com

Andrea Traylor

Senior Director of Digital Marketing

andrea.traylor@tidalwaveautospa.com

2058212220

SOURCE: Tidal Wave Auto Spa

