Global Insurance Provider Selects 3CLogic to Streamline AI and Contact Center Capabilities with ServiceNow

Multinational Insurance Broker to deploy 3CLogic's solution with ServiceNow's Financial Service Operations (FSO) platform to streamline customer experiences.

ROCKVILLE, Md., April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 3CLogic , the leading Conversational AI and Contact Center solution for ServiceNow®, today announced its selection by a global insurance provider to replace its existing contact center infrastructure as part of a larger CX transformation effort. The strategic decision is designed to complement the organization's use of ServiviceNow's Financial Services Operations (FSO) offering leveraged across a number of its existing product lines including Customer Warranty Claims, Roadside Assistance, and Home Warranties.

Serving millions of customers worldwide with innovative insurance and protective products, the organization required a solution that would enhance its recent investment in the ServiceNow platform as it works to transform its end-to-end customer service operations. The deployment will incorporate several of 3CLogic's AI-powered capabilities purpose-built for ServiceNow, including Conversational AI, Speech Analytics, and AI Performance & Coaching, along with integrated call transcriptions, convenient 2-way SMS, and ServiceNow-centralized contact center reporting.

"We continue to see enterprises eager to complement their existing investment in digital platforms, such as ServiceNow, with contact center features purpose-built to extend the workflows and features they already have and use," explains Matt Durkin, VP of Global Sales at 3CLogic. "It's no secret that organizations are already juggling too many systems, often with overlapping capabilities, which impacts ROI and operational efficiency. We're proud to offer an alternative approach that helps simplify the technology stack while optimizing the overall operational costs and outcomes."

Recently named to Constellation Research's 2024 Shortlist for Digital Customer Service and Support, 3CLogic has seen global adoption of its solution by leading enterprises in healthcare , manufacturing, travel , retail, higher education, finance, non-profits , and Managed Service Providers across five continents. As a ServiceNow-certified Technology and Build partner with offerings available for ServiceNow's IT Service Management, Customer Workflows, HR Service Delivery, and Source-to-Pay solutions, the company will be unveiling its latest set of capabilities at ServiceNow's annual Knowledge 2024 event this May in Las Vegas.

About 3CLogic

3CLogic transforms customer and employee experiences with its leading Cloud Contact Center and AI solutions purpose-built to enhance today's leading CRM and Customer Service Management platforms. Globally available and leveraged by the world's leading brands, its offerings empower enterprise organizations with innovative features such as intelligent self-service, generative and Conversational AI, agent automation & coaching, and AI-powered sentiment analytics - all designed to lower operational costs, maximize ROI, and optimize each interaction across IT Service Desks, Customer Support, Sales or HR Services teams. For more information, please visit www.3clogic.com .

