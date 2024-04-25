Safe Pro Group Inc.: Safe Pro AI Published in IEEE Spectrum Featuring SpotlightAI AI-Powered Land Mine Detection Technology in Ukraine

Article Features an Insider's Look at SpolightAI's Development and Highlights Progress of Ramping-up Operations in Support of Humanitarian Mine Action Efforts in Ukraine

AVENTURA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / April 25, 2024 / Safe Pro Group Inc. (Safe Pro or the Company), a U.S.-based developer of safety and security solutions for people and infrastructure, today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Safe Pro AI's SpotlightAI, an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered, drone-based imagery analysis ecosystem has been featured in the May issue of IEEE Spectrum. Produced and published by the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE), the world's largest technical professional organization, IEEE Spectrum is an award-winning magazine featuring major trends and developments in technology, engineering, and science.

Entitled "Ukraine Is Riddled with Land Mines - Drones and AI Can Help" written by Jasper Baur, Lead Scientist and the Co-Founder of Safe Pro AI, the article provides a uniquely personal, inside look at the developmental journey behind SpotlightAI -AI powered, drone-based demining technology and the road to real-world deployment in Ukraine with the international Humanitarian Mine Action (HMA) community. The article highlights the enormous challenges facing HMA organizations in Ukraine as they address the land mine crisis in the country and how innovative inventions such as AI-powered drone imagery analysis tools can positively impact land release and humanitarian missions. The Company's SpotlightAI is a cloud-based, hyper scalable, drone-based imagery ecosystem for AI-powered object detection and data analysis using commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) drones, as recently presented at leading HMA industry events including the Croatian Mine Action Centre's Mine Action Symposium 2024 and the Geneva International Centre for Humanitarian Demining 2023 Innovation Conference. At these events, the Safe Pro AI team engaged with representatives of leading global humanitarian aid organizations and other demining industry stakeholders as well as current partners, to highlight how the Company's technology can contribute to more efficient land mine remediation and land release efforts.

"We are extremely proud of the work our Safe Pro AI founders have tirelessly conducted throughout the multi-year development of the AI software technology and are honored to have the esteemed IEEE Spectrum publish their journey. As articulated in the feature, our SpotlightAI ecosystem uniquely harnesses the power of AI on a global basis to deliver a powerful 'ground truth' -view of actionable intelligence to the demining community. The story behind SpotlightAI is truly remarkable as is the result of our team's dedication and the support provided by our partners," said Dan Erdberg, Chairman and CEO of Safe Pro Group.

Powered by the Amazon Web Services (AWS) cloud, SpotlightAI is a hyper scalable, cloud-based ecosystem of tools for the analysis of imagery collected by COTS drones utilizing advanced artificial intelligence and machine learning models for small object detection and data reporting. The state-of-the-art software ecosystem harnesses machine learning (ML) models to process massive amounts of sub-centimeter-level drone imagery to securely generate detailed, high resolution orthomosaic maps highlighting objects of interest. The SpotlightAI platform utilizes an extensive proprietary dataset capable of identifying over 150 various types of land mines, unexploded ordnance (UXO) and explosive remnants of war (ERW) ranging from "butterfly" anti-personnel mines to cluster munitions. SpotlightAI can then plot the detection results on customizable, GPS-tagged, sub-centimeter-level, high resolution maps to provide a "bird's-eye view" of the surveyed area, delivering enhanced situational awareness for planning clearing and land release efforts by local governments and humanitarian aid organizations.

To learn more about Safe Pro AI's capabilities please visit www.safeproai.com. For more information about Safe Pro Group, its subsidiaries, and technologies, please visit https://safeprogroup.com/ and connect with us on Facebook and Twitter.

About Safe Pro Group Inc.

Safe Pro Group has strategically acquired and assembled three business units focused on protecting those who protect us all. Our strategic emphasis is on the development of a cloud-based ecosystem for analyzing drone imagery utilizing proprietary artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, deep learning, and applied computer vision software for hyper scalable processing, analysis, and reporting. Our core capabilities include artificial intelligence/machine learning, mission critical drone services and the manufacturer of ballistic protective products. Safe Pro is led by a team of executives and subject matter experts drawn from the government and commercial sectors dedicated to assembling unique safety and security technologies for governments, enterprises, and NGOs, enabling them to respond to evolving threats. For more information on Safe Pro Group Inc., please visit https://safeprogroup.com/.

About IEEE Spectrum

IEEE Spectrum is an award-winning technology magazine and the flagship publication of the IEEE, the world's largest professional organization devoted to engineering and the applied sciences. With roots going back to 1884, the IEEE promotes research conferences, publishes engineering journals, and is responsible for major technology standards, including most famously Ethernet and Wi-Fi. Spectrum's mission has remained the same since its founding in 1964: to keep over 400,000 IEEE Members informed about major trends and developments in technology, engineering, and science.

Media Relations for Safe Pro Group Inc.:

Michael Glickman

917-397-2272

mglickman@safeprogroup.com

SOURCE: Safe Pro Group Inc.

View the original press release on accesswire.com