Adam Peters has been appointed Group Executive Committee member, as of May 1, 2024. Adam will join the Executive Committee in his current capacity of CEO for Air Liquide North America Cluster.

Adam began his career with Air Liquide in 1996 and spent nearly 10 years in the Group's Electronics business, holding various commercial and engineering roles. In 2006, Adam joined Air Liquide Large Industries U.S. and was appointed Director, leading On-sites development. He was then promoted to Vice President, Large Projects.

In 2010, he was promoted to Vice President, Operations Control in the Americas. He relocated to Montreal in 2012 where he was appointed President and CEO of Air Liquide Canada. He served in this capacity prior to rejoining the Electronics team in January 2018, when he became Vice President of Air Liquide's Electronics activity worldwide.

He has been CEO of the North America Cluster since January 2022.

Adam is a graduate of Texas A&M University where he received a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering, and an MBA at Southern Methodist University.

Air Liquide is a world leader in gases, technologies and services for industry and healthcare. Present in 72 countries with 67,800 employees, the Group serves more than 4 million customers and patients. Oxygen, nitrogen and hydrogen are essential small molecules for life, matter and energy. They embody Air Liquide's scientific territory and have been at the core of the Group's activities since its creation in 1902.

Taking action today while preparing the future is at the heart of Air Liquide's strategy. With ADVANCE, its strategic plan for 2025, Air Liquide is targeting a global performance, combining financial and extra-financial dimensions. Positioned on new markets, the Group bene?ts from major assets such as its business model combining resilience and strength, its ability to innovate and its technological expertise. The Group develops solutions contributing to climate and the energy transition-particularly with hydrogen-and takes action to progress in areas of healthcare, digital and high technologies.

Air Liquide's revenue amounted to more than 27.5 billion euros in 2023. Air Liquide is listed on the Euronext Paris stock exchange (compartment A) and belongs to the CAC 40, CAC 40 ESG, EURO STOXX 50, FTSE4Good and DJSI Europe indexes.

