GROUPE LDLC: 2023/2024 REVENUES: EUR 571.5M

12-MONTH CONSOLIDATED REVENUES (1 APRIL TO 31 MARCH)

€m (UNAUDITED) 2023/2024 2022/2023 Change (%) Q1 REVENUES 126.9 126.3 +0.5% Q2 REVENUES 140.0 127.6 +9.7% Q3 REVENUES 164.4 170.8 -3.7% Q4 REVENUES 140.2 142.7 -1.8% 12-MONTH REVENUES 571.5 567.4 +0.7%

Q4 2023/2024 revenues: €140.2m

Q4 2023/2024 revenues amounted to €140.2m, down 1.8% versus Q4 2022/2023 and down 5.7% to €134.7m at constant consolidation scope (excluding the impact of A.C.T.I. MAC, consolidated from 1 April 2023). After a return to growth in H1 and a third quarter impacted by a less buoyant end to the year than expected, the BtoC business seems to have stabilised in Q4. Meanwhile, momentum seen in the previous quarter continued in the BtoB business, impacted by a persistently cautious investment policy among businesses.

The BtoC business posted quarterly revenues of €99.4m, up 1.5% from Q4 2022/2023. At constant consolidation scope, BtoC revenues were virtually stable (down 0.2%). Store business remained brisk, with reported revenues up 15.8% to €36.7m, mainly driven by the expanded regional network.

The BtoB business posted Q4 2023/2024 revenues of €37.8m, down 8.6% from €41.4m in Q4 2022/2023. The decline was more pronounced at constant consolidation scope, with like-for-like revenues down 18.1%, similar to the trend recorded in the previous quarter.

Revenues from other businesses fell 11.8% to €3.0m. Childcare brand L'Armoire de Bébé posted revenues of €2.0m.

FY 2023/2024 revenues: €571.5m

Full-year 2023/2024 consolidated revenues amounted to €571.5m, up 0.7%. At constant consolidation scope, revenues fell 3.8% to €545.7m.

BtoC revenues for full-year 2023/2024 totalled €392.3m, up 2.9% as reported and up 0.9% at constant consolidation scope. This improvement is due to the gradual stabilisation of new high-tech equipment purchases coupled with the expansion of the store chain. Store revenues came to €141.4m, up 16.6%. Online revenues fell 3.6%.

BtoB revenues in 2023/2024 amounted to €165.9m, down 3.8%, and down 14.4% at constant consolidation scope. Business continues to be impacted by the prevailing macroeconomic and political situation, prompting businesses to exercise caution and postpone their investments.

Other businesses posted total revenues of €13.3m, down 1.2% from €13.4m in full-year 2022/2023. L'Armoire de Bébé revenues dipped 0.5% to €8.9m.



RECENT NEWS AND OUTLOOK

Rue du Commerce acquisition underway

On 4 April 2024, as part of ongoing exclusive negotiations, the LDLC Group announced the signing of an agreement to acquire the business assets of Rue du Commerce. Closing is scheduled for 30 June 2024 at the latest.

In 2023, the Rue du Commerce business generated revenues of €70m and total business volumes of €100m.

This transaction enables the Group to step up the expansion of its customer base and raise its profile among general consumers.

Outlook

In addition to high-tech equipment market fundamentals, which remain solid, developments in artificial intelligence and the associated market are providing additional support for the ongoing need to upgrade and modernise products. Against this backdrop and on the basis of its strong financial position, LDLC Group is focusing its efforts on optimising processes, particularly in terms of logistics, and on implementing a variety of projects to consolidate its positioning and take advantage of the next growth cycle.

The LDLC Group has everything it needs to harness the growth potential of its markets and return to its usual profit levels in the medium term.





Next release:

13 June 2024 after market close, FY 2023/2024 results





GROUP OVERVIEW

The LDLC Group was one of the first to venture into online sales in 1997. As a specialist multi-brand retailer and a major online IT and high-tech equipment retailer, the LDLC Group targets individual customers (BtoC) as well as business customers (BtoB). It operates via 15 retail brands, has 7 e-commerce websites and close to 1,100 employees.

Winner of a number of customer service awards and widely recognised for the efficiency of its integrated logistics platforms, the Group is also developing an extensive chain of brand stores and franchises.

Find all the information you need at www.groupe-ldlc.com

