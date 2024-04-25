MODE, Inc.: MODE Launches BizStack AI Assistant - The World's First IoT Solution With Generative AI

A Chat-Based Assistant Service for Reporting Changes in the Worksite Environment

SAN MATEO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 25, 2024 / MODE, Inc. (MODE), based in San Mateo, California, USA, led by CEO Gaku Ueda, and specializing in providing solutions that advance digital transformation at factories and construction sites through the power of the internet of things (IoT) and generative AI, announces that starting May 1, 2024, MODE will officially launch BizStack AI Assistant, the world's first generative AI and IoT solution service.





MODE recently announced it has closed $8.75 million in Series B funding. This round includes investments from SBI Investment Co., Ltd., True Ventures, JR East Startup Co., Ltd., and Daiichi Jitsugyo Co., Ltd.

Introducing BizStack AI Assistant: The AI Assistant That Knows the Real World Best

BizStack AI Assistant is MODE's latest AI-driven tool, designed to revolutionize access to information. Unlike traditional dashboards, BizStack AI Assistant employs a chat interface to efficiently extract and provide the necessary data from large datasets.

This tool simplifies the interaction with complex IoT data and documents, allowing users to engage through natural language. It acts as an efficient assistant, making the navigation and interpretation of data straightforward and accessible.

The Development Background of BizStack AI Assistant

MODE has been instrumental in enhancing operational efficiency in manufacturing, logistics, and construction sites by facilitating automatic measurement and monitoring with IoT technology. Sensor data collected in physical spaces was traditionally displayed and verified on computer screens in site offices in a dashboard format.

Feedback from companies that implemented these systems revealed challenges: field workers do not always have access to computers, and configuring the systems can be difficult without knowledge of computer languages. In response to this challenge, MODE developed the BizStack AI Assistant - a service that allows for the reporting of site conditions through generative AI in a chat-based interface, suitable even in environments where laptops are impractical, like construction sites and during inspection rounds. After thorough testing and improvements in numerous real-world environments, BizStack AI Assistant is available to customers.

Overview of BizStack AI Assistant Capabilities

BizStack AI Assistant combines the knowledge of generative AI with real-time data measured on-site to report the situation in an understandable manner through natural conversation. It is similar to having a dedicated assistant on the field, capable of delivering urgent alerts and real-time information about the site. Furthermore, it utilizes this data to generate daily reports and visualize information, thereby enhancing operational efficiency.

Key Features of BizStack AI Assistant

Real-Time Reporting of On-Site Conditions

BizStack AI Assistant leverages generative AI's broad knowledge base and real-time data measured on-site, including unique knowledge, to report current situations and changes in clear natural language. It is akin to receiving reports from an AI assistant dispatched to the site, allowing users to ask questions about the site's status or receive problem alerts as if they were directly communicated by the AI.

Automation of Data Aggregation and Graph Creation

Beyond reporting in natural language, BizStack AI Assistant supports the aggregation of real-time data and its visualization through graphs. Users do not need to navigate or set up anything on the small screens of smartphones; instructions provided in natural language through chat tools are enough for BizStack AI Assistant to automatically aggregate data and create graphs in response.

Compatibility With Common Chat Tools

While previous versions of BizStack displayed measured values and graphs on dashboards, typically used on computers with large screens in site offices, BizStack AI Assistant is compatible with commonly used chat tools like Slack. This eliminates the need for users to learn a new app, facilitating smooth implementation and utilization. Available all day every day of the year, it can respond anytime and accommodate inquiries in any language.

BizStack AI Assistant Use Cases

USE CASE 1: Panasonic Corporation has leveraged the BizStack AI Assistant to enhance its energy management strategies, utilizing operational data from a demonstration facility equipped with hydrogen fuel cells, solar panels, and storage batteries. This integration has transformed complex data sets into accessible, actionable insights.

Challenge: Previously, Panasonic's sales team struggled to access and present specific data needed for impactful sales proposals.

Solution: By implementing BizStack AI Assistant, Panasonic now efficiently extracts and utilizes detailed operational data and insights through an intuitive chat interface. This approach provides a clearer understanding of the tangible and intangible benefits of its energy solutions.

Outcome: The adoption of BizStack AI has enabled Panasonic to deliver precise, data-driven proposals, improving customer interactions and highlighting the effectiveness of its innovative energy management solutions.

USE CASE 2: Nishimatsu Construction has significantly enhanced efficiency and safety at tunnel construction sites by integrating a smart monitoring system. This system utilizes numerous sensors strategically placed throughout the site.

Challenge: Previously, monitoring these sensors involved multiple dashboards, each requiring specific training. Additionally, supervisors had to return to the site office to access data on a computer, costing valuable time.

Solution: With BizStack AI Assistant, site supervisors can now instantly access equipment statuses directly from their smartphones. This is done through natural language conversations using chat tools, eliminating the need for dashboard training or returning to their offices.

Outcome: This innovative approach has reduced inspection times by 40%, substantially reducing inefficiencies and enhancing onsite safety, allowing for more efficient project management and safer working conditions.

