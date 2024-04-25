Hexatronic Group AB: Hexatronic announces changes in executive management team

Press release

April 25, 2024

Gothenburg, Sweden

Hexatronic announces changes in executive management team

Hexatronic Group AB (publ) announces two changes in the company's executive management. Jakob Skov, Head of focus area Harsh Environment, will join the company's executive management as of April 2024 and in June 2024 Pernilla Grennfelt will join Hexatronic as Head of Investor Relations and join the company's executive management.

Jakob Skov joined Hexatronic in 2022 and has since then successfully led Hexatronic's focus area Harsh Environment, which in the recent year has grown into a significant part of the Group's total sales. Jakob Skov has held senior roles in several global companies that specialize in advanced fiberoptics. He holds an MSc in International Business Administration and Finance from Aarhus School of Economics.

"Harsh Environment has during 2023 grown into a substantial part of the Group's total sales and it is also an important growth area for Hexatronic going forward. I am therefore very much looking forward to welcoming Jakob to our executive management team," says Henrik Larsson Lyon, CEO of Hexatronic Group.

Pernilla Grennfelt will assume the role as Head of Investor Relations in June 2024. Pernilla comes most recently from a role as a partner at Cord Communications. She was previously interim Head of Investor Relations at Tele2 and has before that participated in establishing and leading Investor Relations at Gränges and ICA Gruppen. She holds an MSc in Business Administration from Gothenburg School of Business, Economics and Law.

"I am pleased to welcome Pernilla Grennfelt to Hexatronic and our executive management team. The addition of a Head of Investor Relations is part of developing our company-wide communication and in particular our communication with our shareholders, investors, and other actors in the capital market. With her competence and long experience in financial communication and Investor Relations, Pernilla will play a crucial role in leading this development," says Henrik Larsson Lyon, CEO of Hexatronic Group.

Following these changes, Hexatronic's executive management team will consist of:

Henrik Larsson Lyon - CEO and President

Pernilla Lindén - CFO

Martin Åberg - Deputy CEO

Jakob Skov - Head of focus area Harsh Environment

Christian Priess - Head of Central Europe

Magnus Angermund - Head of Northern Europe

Anna Bailey - Sourcing and Supply Chain Director

Lise-Lott Schönbeck - CMO

Tomas Jendel - CTO

Pernilla Grennfelt - Head of Investor Relations

Gothenburg, April 25, 2024

Henrik Larsson Lyon

CEO Hexatronic Group

For more information, please contact:

Henrik Larsson Lyon, CEO Hexatronic Group, +46 706 50 34 00

Pernilla Lindén, CFO Hexatronic Group, +46 708 77 58 32

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 18:00 pm CEST on April 25, 2024. This is a translation of the Swedish version of the press release. When in doubt, the Swedish wording prevails.

