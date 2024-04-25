Command Alkon Incorporated: Command Alkon Unveils Next Phase of Enhancements to Global Customer Operations and Appointment of Andy Whitehouse-James

Company Aims to Drive Customer Satisfaction on A Global Scale

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., April 25, 2024, the leading software and solutions provider for the heavy building materials industry, is thrilled to announce the next phase of improvements to its Customer Operations organization. Following the successful restructuring of the Customer Operations team last year, which involved consolidating service delivery teams in the Americas, Command Alkon is now taking it a step further by integrating post-sale service functions from around the world into one unified Global Customer Operations team.

This integration will establish global standards for delivery practices, ensuring a consistent and exceptional customer experience across all regions. By adopting these standards and tailoring them to meet the unique needs of customers in each country, the company aims to enhance customer satisfaction and strengthen its global presence.

"The Global Customer Operations team will be divided into two operating theatres: Americas and EMEA/APAC," stated Brett Bertz, Chief Customer Officer. "The Americas theatre will include North America, Central America, South America, and the Caribbean, while the EMEA/APAC theatre will encompass Europe, the Middle East, India, and Asia Pacific. To support this formation, it is my honor to announce the appointment of Andy Whitehouse-James as the Vice President of Customer Operations - EMEA/APAC. In this role, Andy will be responsible for developing the service delivery strategy and ensuring operational performance for all countries within his assigned geographies. He will also work to implement global service strategies at the local level."

As part of the EMEA/APAC theatre formation, the company will also align its Product Management and Engineering teams in France and the Netherlands with those global functions. With these changes, Command Alkon is well-positioned to engage and develop its expertise pertinent to local markets, simplify the customer journey, and deliver both products and services with operational excellence on a global scale.

"This is truly an exciting time for Command Alkon, and I am incredibly grateful to serve as the Vice President of Customer Operations for EMEA and APAC," said Andy Whitehouse-James. "By integrating our post-sale service delivery functions into a unified Global Customer Operations team, we are primed to drive customer satisfaction and expand our global reach. Together, we will continue to accelerate product and service innovation to deliver on our shared vision of Command 3.0."

This development marks a significant milestone in Command Alkon's commitment to meeting the evolving needs of its customers worldwide. The company is dedicated to providing an exceptional customer experience and looks forward to the positive impact that the enhanced Global Customer Operations team will bring. For more information, visit www.emea.commandalkon.com.

ABOUT COMMAND ALKON

Command Alkon offers technologies that automate and streamline all aspects of the heavy building materials supply chain for ready mix and concrete producers, asphalt producers, and aggregate suppliers. A comprehensive suite of industry-specific solutions combined with employees invested in the success of heavy materials operations and construction projects differentiates Command Alkon as an industry leader and go-to partner. Command Cloud, a next-generation platform built for the industry, enables business partners to digitize and integrate workflows for materials and trucking management and capture powerful insights that drive performance.

