Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc.: Cullen/Frost Reports First Quarter Results

Board declares second quarter dividend on common and preferred stock
SAN ANTONIO, April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE: CFR) today reported first quarter 2024 results. Net income available to common shareholders for the first quarter of 2024 was $134.0 million, and was impacted by a $7.7 million ($6.1 million after tax) addition to the estimated FDIC special assessment. Excluding this item in the first quarter, net income available to common shareholders would have been approximately $140.1 million, representing a 20.4 percent decrease compared to the first quarter of 2023. On a per-share basis, net income available to common shareholders for the first quarter of 2024 was $2.06 per diluted common share, compared to $2.70 per diluted common share reported a year earlier. Excluding the after-tax impact of the FDIC special assessment accrual in the first quarter, EPS would have been $2.15, representing a 20.4 percent decrease compared to the first quarter of 2023. Returns on average assets and average common equity were 1.09 percent and 15.22 percent, respectively, for the first quarter of 2024 compared to 1.39 percent and 22.59 percent, respectively, for the same period a year earlier. Adjusted for the FDIC special assessment, returns on average assets and average common equity for the first quarter would have been 1.14 percent and 15.92 percent, respectively.
For the first quarter of 2024, net interest income on a taxable-equivalent basis was $411.4 million, down 3.4 percent compared to the same quarter in 2023. Average loans for the first quarter of 2024 increased $1.8 billion, or 10.4 percent, to $19.1 billion, from the $17.3 billion reported for the first quarter a year earlier, and increased $503.0 million, or 2.7 percent, compared to the fourth quarter of 2023. Average deposits for the first quarter decreased $2.0 billion, or 4.8 percent, to $40.7 billion, compared to the $42.8 billion reported for last year's first quarter, and decreased $459.2 million, or 1.1 percent, compared to the fourth quarter of 2023. Average non-interest-bearing deposits were down $720.2 million, or 4.9 percent, from the fourth quarter. Average interest-bearing deposits were up $261.0 million, or 1.0 percent, from the fourth quarter.
"The solid earnings for the first quarter show the results of our organic growth strategy and the hard work of our bankers," said Cullen/Frost Chairman and CEO Phil Green. "The steady increase in loans and consistent growth in both commercial and consumer relationships reflect Frost's enduring strength and stability. We continue to make investments to fuel the sustained growth of our business into the future, including opening the second new location in our Austin expansion on April 1 of this year. I want to commend all the Frost bankers who continue to provide world-class service to more people throughout the state as we pursue our organic growth initiatives."
Noted financial data for the first quarter of 2024 follows:
- The Common Equity Tier 1, Tier 1 and Total Risk-Based Capital Ratios at the end of the first quarter of 2024 were 13.41 percent, 13.89 percent and 15.35 percent, respectively, and continue to be in excess of well-capitalized levels and exceed Basel III minimum requirements.
- Net interest income on a taxable-equivalent basis was $411.4 million for the first quarter of 2024, a decrease of 3.4 percent, compared to the prior year period. Net interest margin was 3.48 percent for the first quarter compared to 3.41 percent for the fourth quarter of 2023 and compared to 3.47 percent for the first quarter of 2023.
- Non-interest income for the three months ended March 31, 2024 totaled $111.4 million, an increase of $6.1 million, or 5.8 percent, from the $105.3 million reported for the first quarter of 2023. Trust and investment management fees increased $2.9 million or 8.1 percent, compared to the first quarter of 2023. The increase in trust and investment management fees during the first quarter was primarily related to an increase in investment management fees (up $2.7 million), driven by an increase in the value of customer assets under management. Service charges on deposit accounts increased $2.9 million or 13.3 percent, compared to the first quarter of 2023. The increase in the first quarter was primarily related to increases in commercial service charges (up $1.4 million) and commercial and consumer overdraft charges (up $1.3 million), among other things. Other non-interest income increased $991,000, or 8.5 percent, compared to the first quarter of 2023. The increase was primarily related to increases in public finance underwriting fees (up $2.6 million) and income from customer derivative and foreign exchange transactions (up $737,000), among other things, partly offset by a decrease in sundry and other miscellaneous income (down $1.9 million).
- Non-interest expense was $326.2 million for the first quarter of 2024, up $41.1 million, or 14.4 percent, compared to the $285.1 million reported for the first quarter a year earlier. Excluding the additional FDIC special assessment that we accrued during the first quarter, total non-interest expense would have increased by $33.4 million, or 11.7 percent, compared to the first quarter of 2023. Salaries and wages expense increased $17.7 million, or 13.5 percent, compared to the first quarter of 2023. The increase in salaries and wages was primarily related to increases in salaries due to annual merit and market increases and an increase in the number of employees. The increase in the number of employees was partly related to our investment in organic expansion in the Houston, Dallas and Austin markets. Employee benefits expense increased by $2.0 million, or 6.0 percent, compared to the first quarter of 2023. The increase in employee benefits expense was related to an increase in medical/dental benefits expense (up $1.5 million) and an increase in payroll taxes (up $1.4 million), among other things, partly offset by a decrease in 401(k) plan expense (down $753,000). Other non-interest expense increased $9.0 million, or 17.3 percent, compared to the first quarter of 2023. The increase in other non-interest expense during the first quarter of 2024 included increases in advertising/promotions expense (up $4.0 million); professional services expense (up $1.2 million), which was primarily related to information technology services; and fraud losses (up $710,000), among other things. Technology, furniture, and equipment expense increased $2.5 million, or 7.7 percent, compared to the first quarter of 2023. The increase was primarily related to increases in cloud services expense.
- For the first quarter of 2024, the company reported a credit loss expense of $13.7 million, and reported net charge-offs of $7.3 million. This compares to a credit loss expense of $16.0 million and net charge-offs of $10.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2023 and a credit loss expense of $9.1 million and net charge-offs of $8.8 million for the first quarter of 2023. The allowance for credit losses on loans as a percentage of total loans was 1.29 percent at March 31, 2024, compared to 1.31 percent at the end of the fourth quarter of 2023 and 1.32 percent at the end of the first quarter of 2023. Non-accrual loans were $71.5 million at the end of the first quarter of 2024, compared to $60.9 million at the end of the fourth quarter of 2023 and $38.4 million at the end of the first quarter of 2023.
The Cullen/Frost board declared a second-quarter cash dividend of $0.92 per common share. The dividend on common stock is payable June 14, 2024 to shareholders of record on May 31 of this year. The board of directors also declared a cash dividend of $11.125 per share of Series B Preferred Stock (or $0.278125 per depositary share). The depositary shares representing the Series B Preferred Stock are traded on the NYSE under the symbol "CFR PrB." The Series B Preferred Stock dividend is payable June 17, 2024 to shareholders of record on May 31 of this year.
Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE: CFR) is a financial holding company, headquartered in San Antonio, with $49.5 billion in assets at March 31, 2024. Frost provides a wide range of banking, investments and insurance services to businesses and individuals across Texas in the Austin, Corpus Christi, Dallas, Fort Worth, Houston, Permian Basin, Rio Grande Valley and San Antonio regions. Founded in 1868, Frost has helped clients with their financial needs during three centuries. Additional information is available at www.frostbank.com.
Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (UNAUDITED)
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
2024
2023
1st Qtr
4th Qtr
3rd Qtr
2nd Qtr
1st Qtr
CONDENSED INCOME STATEMENTS
Net interest income
$ 390,051
$ 388,152
$ 385,426
$ 385,266
$ 399,820
Net interest income (1)
411,367
409,904
407,353
408,594
425,844
Credit loss expense
13,650
15,981
11,185
9,901
9,104
Non-interest income:
Trust and investment management fees
39,085
40,163
37,616
39,392
36,144
Service charges on deposit accounts
24,795
24,535
23,603
23,487
21,879
Insurance commissions and fees
18,296
12,743
13,636
12,940
18,952
Interchange and card transaction fees
4,474
4,608
4,672
5,250
4,889
Other charges, commissions, and fees
12,060
12,104
13,128
12,090
11,704
Net gain (loss) on securities transactions
-
-
12
33
21
Other
12,667
19,598
13,331
10,336
11,676
Total non-interest income
111,377
113,751
105,998
103,528
105,265
Non-interest expense:
Salaries and wages
148,000
146,616
137,562
133,195
130,345
Employee benefits
35,970
28,065
26,527
26,792
33,922
Net occupancy
31,778
30,752
31,581
31,714
30,349
Technology, furniture, and equipment
34,995
34,484
35,278
33,043
32,481
Deposit insurance
14,724
58,109
6,033
6,202
6,245
Other
60,750
67,196
56,275
54,096
51,800
Total non-interest expense
326,217
365,222
293,256
285,042
285,142
Income before income taxes
161,561
120,700
186,983
193,851
210,839
Income taxes
25,871
18,149
31,332
31,733
33,186
Net income
135,690
102,551
155,651
162,118
177,653
Preferred stock dividends
1,669
1,669
1,668
1,669
1,669
Net income available to common shareholders
$ 134,021
$ 100,882
$ 153,983
$ 160,449
$ 175,984
PER COMMON SHARE DATA
Earnings per common share - basic
$ 2.06
$ 1.55
$ 2.38
$ 2.47
$ 2.71
Earnings per common share - diluted
2.06
1.55
2.38
2.47
2.70
Cash dividends per common share
0.92
0.92
0.92
0.87
0.87
Book value per common share at end of quarter
54.36
55.64
44.59
50.55
51.59
OUTSTANDING COMMON SHARES
Period-end common shares
64,251
64,185
64,017
64,120
64,396
Weighted-average common shares - basic
64,216
64,139
64,067
64,241
64,374
Dilutive effect of stock compensation
156
176
172
187
258
Weighted-average common shares - diluted
64,372
64,315
64,239
64,428
64,632
SELECTED ANNUALIZED RATIOS
Return on average assets
1.09 %
0.82 %
1.25 %
1.30 %
1.39 %
Return on average common equity
15.22
13.51
18.93
19.36
22.59
Net interest income to average earning assets
3.48
3.41
3.44
3.45
3.47
(1) Taxable-equivalent basis assuming a 21% tax rate.
Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (UNAUDITED)
2024
2023
1st Qtr
4th Qtr
3rd Qtr
2nd Qtr
1st Qtr
BALANCE SHEET SUMMARY
($ in millions)
Average Balance:
Loans
$ 19,112
$ 18,609
$ 17,965
$ 17,664
$ 17,319
Earning assets
45,883
45,579
45,366
45,929
47,904
Total assets
49,324
49,087
48,804
49,317
51,307
Non-interest-bearing demand deposits
13,976
14,697
14,823
15,231
16,636
Interest-bearing deposits
26,748
26,487
26,005
25,776
26,121
Total deposits
40,724
41,184
40,828
41,007
42,757
Shareholders' equity
3,687
3,108
3,372
3,470
3,305
Period-End Balance:
Loans
$ 19,388
$ 18,824
$ 18,399
$ 17,746
$ 17,486
Earning assets
46,164
47,124
45,218
45,146
47,870
Total assets
49,505
50,845
48,747
48,597
51,246
Total deposits
40,806
41,921
40,992
40,701
42,184
Shareholders' equity
3,638
3,716
3,000
3,387
3,468
Adjusted shareholders' equity (1)
4,914
4,836
4,779
4,692
4,610
ASSET QUALITY
($ in thousands)
Allowance for credit losses on loans:
$ 250,297
$ 245,996
$ 242,235
$ 233,619
$ 231,514
As a percentage of period-end loans
1.29 %
1.31 %
1.32 %
1.32 %
1.32 %
Net charge-offs:
$ 7,349
$ 10,884
$ 4,992
$ 9,828
$ 8,782
Annualized as a percentage of average loans
0.15 %
0.23 %
0.11 %
0.22 %
0.21 %
Non-accrual loans:
$ 71,515
$ 60,907
$ 67,175
$ 67,781
$ 38,410
As a percentage of total loans
0.37 %
0.32 %
0.37 %
0.38 %
0.22 %
As a percentage of total assets
0.14
0.12
0.14
0.14
0.07
CONSOLIDATED CAPITAL RATIOS
Common Equity Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio
13.41 %
13.25 %
13.32 %
13.42 %
13.24 %
Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio
13.89
13.73
13.81
13.92
13.74
Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio
15.35
15.18
15.28
15.39
15.22
Leverage Ratio
8.44
8.35
8.17
8.11
7.69
Equity to Assets Ratio (period-end)
7.35
7.31
6.15
6.97
6.77
Equity to Assets Ratio (average)
7.47
6.33
6.91
7.04
6.44
(1) Shareholders' equity excluding accumulated other comprehensive income (loss).
Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc.
TAXABLE-EQUIVALENT YIELD/COST AND AVERAGE BALANCES (UNAUDITED)
2024
2023
1st Qtr
4th Qtr
3rd Qtr
2nd Qtr
1st Qtr
TAXABLE-EQUIVALENT YIELD/COST (1)
Earning Assets:
Interest-bearing deposits
5.40 %
5.39 %
5.33 %
5.05 %
4.57 %
Federal funds sold
5.76
5.73
5.65
5.35
4.72
Resell agreements
5.60
5.60
5.53
5.26
4.77
Securities(2)
3.32
3.24
3.24
3.24
3.24
Loans, net of unearned discounts
7.00
6.92
6.83
6.64
6.36
Total earning assets
5.13
5.00
4.92
4.77
4.57
Interest-Bearing Liabilities:
Interest-bearing deposits:
Savings and interest checking
0.42 %
0.40 %
0.38 %
0.41 %
0.36 %
Money market deposit accounts
2.82
2.83
2.78
2.68
2.47
Time accounts
4.73
4.59
4.34
3.77
2.40
Total interest-bearing deposits
2.34
2.27
2.12
1.87
1.52
Total deposits
1.54
1.46
1.35
1.18
0.93
Federal funds purchased
5.38
5.40
5.32
4.97
4.55
Repurchase agreements
3.76
3.75
3.67
3.52
3.20
Junior subordinated deferrable interest debentures
7.34
7.45
7.34
6.84
6.46
Subordinated notes payable and other notes
4.69
4.69
4.69
4.69
4.69
Total interest-bearing liabilities
2.54
2.48
2.33
2.11
1.79
Net interest spread
2.59
2.52
2.59
2.66
2.78
Net interest income to total average earning assets
3.48
3.41
3.44
3.45
3.47
AVERAGE BALANCES
($ in millions)
Earning Assets:
Interest-bearing deposits
$ 7,356
$ 7,047
$ 6,747
$ 6,880
$ 8,687
Federal funds sold
5
3
13
22
64
Resell agreements
85
86
85
85
90
Securities - carrying value(2)
19,324
19,834
20,557
21,278
21,744
Securities - amortized cost(2)
20,813
21,969
22,250
22,737
23,287
Loans, net of unearned discount
19,112
18,609
17,965
17,664
17,319
Total earning assets
45,883
45,579
45,366
45,929
47,904
Interest-Bearing Liabilities:
Interest-bearing deposits:
Savings and interest checking
$ 9,918
$ 9,986
$ 10,202
$ 10,862
$ 11,662
Money market deposit accounts
11,058
11,219
11,144
11,431
12,404
Time accounts
5,773
5,282
4,659
3,483
2,055
Total interest-bearing deposits
26,748
26,487
26,005
25,776
26,121
Total deposits
40,724
41,184
40,828
41,007
42,757
Federal funds purchased
33
18
21
33
51
Repurchase agreements
3,787
3,761
3,536
3,719
4,211
Junior subordinated deferrable interest debentures
123
123
123
123
123
Subordinated notes payable and other notes
100
99
99
99
99
Total interest-bearing liabilities
30,791
30,488
29,785
29,750
30,606
(1) Taxable-equivalent basis assuming a 21% tax rate.
(2) Average securities include unrealized gains and losses on securities available for sale while yields are based on average amortized cost.
