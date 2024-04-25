Anzeige
Donnerstag, 25.04.2024
Wie die Revolution der sauberen Energie eine solide Investitionsmöglichkeit bieten könnte
25.04.2024 | 18:18
Mid Wynd International Investment Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 25

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust plc

Legal Entity Identifier: 549300D32517C2M3A561

TRANSACTION IN OWN SHARES

On 25 April 2024 Mid Wynd International Investment Trust plc (the "Company") bought 45,000 of its own Ordinary shares of 5p to be held in Treasury at an average price of 761.67 pence per share.

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital is 66,381,114 Ordinary shares, of which 14,305,298 shares are held in Treasury. For reporting purposes under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules the market should exclude any shares held in treasury and should use the figure 52,075,816 when determining if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company.

Juniper Partners Limited

Company Secretary

Enquiries: 0131 378 0500

25 April 2024


