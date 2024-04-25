Kona Gold Beverage, Inc.: Kona Gold Beverages, Inc. Announces Name Change to NuVibe, Inc. and Initiation of Ticker Symbol Application Process

Company Will Host Open House to Introduce New Management Team and Facilities

MELBOURNE, Fla., April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kona Gold Beverages, Inc. (OTCPK: KGKG), a leading holding company specializing in innovative product development within the better-for-you and functional beverage sector, today announced that its board of directors and majority shareholders have approved a name change for the company. The process to change the company's name to NuVibe, Inc. and apply for the new ticker symbol VIBE has commenced following approval by the board of directors and majority of shareholders.

The decision to rebrand reflects NuVibe's strategic evolution into a diversified holding company, positioning itself for substantial growth and success across multiple sectors. This change marks a significant milestone for the company as it aims to reshape its identity and distance itself from prior associations and outdated affiliations.

NuVibe, Inc. will now initiate the official process with the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) to apply for the new ticker symbol, VIBE, reflecting the rebranding efforts. Additionally, the company has retained legal counsel to assist in executing the name and symbol change with FINRA. The legal team will also handle the application for the new name with the Secretary of State of Delaware to formalize the transition.

"As NuVibe, Inc., we are excited to embark on this transformative journey," said Brandon White, President of NuVibe, Inc. "Our decision to rebrand reflects our strategic vision and commitment to innovation. We believe that this new identity will better resonate with our stakeholders and symbolize our future direction."

The current subsidiaries of NuVibe, Inc. will remain intact and retain their current names. This decision aims to avoid any confusion and maintain the established identities of these subsidiaries within their respective markets.

"We are actively engaging in negotiations with several revenue-generating companies that demonstrate synergies with our existing subsidiaries," White continued. "These potential partnerships align with our growth strategy and underscore our commitment to expanding our portfolio strategically."

The rebranding initiative underscores NuVibe's evolution into a diversified holding company, poised for growth and success across multiple sectors. The company is confident that the new name and ticker symbol will better represent its progressive outlook and strategic objectives.

"This name change will propel our company forward, giving us a revitalized look and positioning us for enhanced visibility and growth opportunities," added White. "We are committed to driving value for our shareholders and stakeholders as we enter this exciting new chapter."

In conjunction with these changes, NuVibe, Inc. is pleased to announce plans to host an open house at its new facilities once the name and symbol change becomes effective with FINRA. This event will provide shareholders with the opportunity to meet the new management team in person and witness the company's operations firsthand, fostering inclusivity and transparency within the shareholder community.

"We believe it is important for our shareholders to meet our new management team and see our operations directly, so all shareholders feel included and informed," said Brandon White, President of NuVibe, Inc. "This open house will signify our commitment to transparency and shareholder engagement as we embark on this exciting new chapter."

Additionally, NuVibe, Inc. has purchased the domain nuvibe.co and is currently developing a new website that will reflect its new direction and instill confidence in its shareholders. The marketing team is focused on creating a platform that embodies the company's values and showcases its vision for the future.

"We are ready to shed all past negativity and show our shareholders that this new regime is transparent and truly values their input," White continued.

The company asks for patience during this transitional period. The website development is being expedited to ensure its quality and effectiveness. NuVibe, Inc. is excited to unveil the new website once it is perfected, reflecting the company's new direction and values.

"We are dedicated to creating a website that truly represents our vision and instills confidence in our shareholders," added White.

Furthermore, the management team is enthusiastic about meeting shareholders face to face during the open house and is prepared to dedicate ample time to answering any questions or concerns they may have. NuVibe, Inc. values the opinions of its shareholders and views this interaction as an essential step in building strong relationships.

"We look forward to engaging directly with our shareholders and addressing any inquiries they may have," emphasized White. "Your input is invaluable to us as we navigate this transition and pursue our ambitious goals."

The company's website and social media profiles will be updated to reflect the new name and brand identity once the changes are officially approved.

NuVibe, Inc. is a diversified holding company focused on innovation, growth, and value creation across multiple industries. With a commitment to excellence and a forward- looking approach, NuVibe is dedicated to driving success and delivering transformative experiences to its stakeholders.

Investor Relations Contact:

Phone: 844-714-2224

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Kona Gold Beverage, Inc.