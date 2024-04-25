Admiral Group PLC: Result of AGM

Admiral Group plc 2024 Annual General Meeting Result
The 2024 Annual General Meeting of Admiral Group plc was held at Ty Admiral, David Street, Cardiff, CF10 2EH on Thursday, 25 April 2024 at 1:30pm.
All resolutions were decided on a poll and all resolutions proposed at the Meeting were passed.
|Resolutions
|Votes
For
|Percentage For
|Votes Against
|Votes
Total
|Votes
Withheld
|1
|To receive the Financial Statements and the reports of the Directors and the Auditors for the year ended 31 December 2023
|252,119,746
|99.89
|287,917
|252,407,663
|75,444
|2
|To approve the Directors' Remuneration Report for the financial year ended 31 December 2023
|229,990,614
|91.09
|22,488,522
|252,479,136
|3,971
|3
|To approve the Directors' Remuneration Policy
|228,178,035
|90.38
|24,300,029
|252,478,064
|5,043
|4
|To declare a final dividend on the ordinary shares of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2023
|252,283,267
|99.92
|198,283
|252,481,550
|1,557
|5
|To re-appoint Mike Rogers (Non-Executive Director) as a Director of the Company
|245,769,011
|98.41
|3,967,441
|249,736,452
|2,746,655
|6
|To re-appoint Milena Mondini-de-Focatiis (Executive Director) as a Director of the Company
|252,450,957
|99.99
|29,698
|252,480,655
|2,452
|7
|To re-appoint Geraint Jones (Executive Director) as a Director of the Company
|252,236,939
|99.90
|243,716
|252,480,655
|2,452
|8
|To re-appoint Evelyn Bourke (Non-Executive Director) as a Director of the Company
|248,603,113
|98.46
|3,877,542
|252,480,655
|2,452
|9
|To re-appoint Michael Brierley (Non-Executive Director) as a Director of the Company
|252,449,651
|99.99
|31,004
|252,480,655
|2,452
|10
|To re-appoint Andrew Crossley (Non-Executive Director) as a Director of the Company
|252,450,714
|99.99
|29,941
|252,480,655
|2,452
|11
|To re-appoint Karen Green (Non-Executive Director) as a Director of the Company
|252,442,166
|99.98
|38,489
|252,480,655
|2,452
|12
|To appoint Fiona Muldoon (Non-Executive Director) as a Director of the Company
|252,451,192
|99.99
|29,463
|252,480,655
|2,452
|13
|To re-appoint Jayaprakasa Rangaswami (Non-Executive Director) as a Director of the Company
|252,165,445
|99.88
|315,210
|252,480,655
|2,452
|14
|To re-appoint Justine Roberts (Non-Executive Director) as a Director of the Company
|249,997,258
|99.02
|2,483,395
|252,480,653
|2,454
|15
|To re-appoint William Roberts (Non-Executive Director) as a Director of the Company
|249,899,127
|98.98
|2,581,526
|252,480,653
|2,454
|16
|To re-appoint Deloitte LLP as the Auditors of the Company
|252,279,436
|99.93
|183,831
|252,463,267
|19,840
|17
|To authorise the Audit Committee (on behalf of the Board) to determine the remuneration of Deloitte LLP
|252,356,122
|99.99
|15,660
|252,371,782
|111,325
|18
|Authority for political donations and expenditure
|248,778,929
|98.86
|2,869,102
|251,648,031
|835,076
|19
|To authorise the Directors to allot relevant securities
|225,153,975
|89.18
|27,303,415
|252,457,390
|25,717
|20
|To dis-apply statutory pre-emption rights in the issued share capital of the Company, as set out in Resolution 20
|226,050,876
|89.53
|26,424,317
|252,475,193
|7,913
|21
|To dis-apply statutory pre-emption rights of the issued share capital of the Company in connection with an acquisition or specified capital investment, as set out in Resolution 21.
|222,624,646
|88.18
|29,849,483
|252,474,129
|8,977
|22
|To authorise the Company to make market purchases
|252,390,785
|99.99
|27,083
|252,417,868
|65,239
|23
|To authorise the Directors to convene a General Meeting with not less than 14 clear days' notice
|240,630,207
|95.31
|11,850,855
|252,481,062
|2,045
At the close of business on 25 April 2024, the issued share capital of the Company was 306,304,676 ordinary shares.
In accordance with LR 9.6.2 R, copies of the special business resolutions passed at the meeting have been submitted to the FCA's National Storage Mechanism, and will shortly be available to view at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism
Dan Caunt
Group Company Secretary
Admiral Group plc
LEI Number: 213800FGVM7Z9EJB2685