Admiral Group PLC: Result of AGM

Admiral Group plc 2024 Annual General Meeting Result

The 2024 Annual General Meeting of Admiral Group plc was held at Ty Admiral, David Street, Cardiff, CF10 2EH on Thursday, 25 April 2024 at 1:30pm.

All resolutions were decided on a poll and all resolutions proposed at the Meeting were passed.

ResolutionsVotes
For		Percentage ForVotes AgainstVotes
Total		Votes
Withheld
1To receive the Financial Statements and the reports of the Directors and the Auditors for the year ended 31 December 2023252,119,74699.89287,917252,407,66375,444
2To approve the Directors' Remuneration Report for the financial year ended 31 December 2023229,990,61491.0922,488,522252,479,1363,971
3To approve the Directors' Remuneration Policy228,178,03590.3824,300,029252,478,0645,043
4To declare a final dividend on the ordinary shares of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2023252,283,26799.92198,283252,481,5501,557
5To re-appoint Mike Rogers (Non-Executive Director) as a Director of the Company245,769,01198.413,967,441249,736,4522,746,655
6To re-appoint Milena Mondini-de-Focatiis (Executive Director) as a Director of the Company252,450,95799.9929,698252,480,6552,452
7To re-appoint Geraint Jones (Executive Director) as a Director of the Company252,236,93999.90243,716252,480,6552,452
8To re-appoint Evelyn Bourke (Non-Executive Director) as a Director of the Company248,603,11398.463,877,542252,480,6552,452
9To re-appoint Michael Brierley (Non-Executive Director) as a Director of the Company252,449,65199.9931,004252,480,6552,452
10To re-appoint Andrew Crossley (Non-Executive Director) as a Director of the Company252,450,71499.9929,941252,480,6552,452
11To re-appoint Karen Green (Non-Executive Director) as a Director of the Company252,442,16699.9838,489252,480,6552,452
12To appoint Fiona Muldoon (Non-Executive Director) as a Director of the Company252,451,19299.9929,463252,480,6552,452
13To re-appoint Jayaprakasa Rangaswami (Non-Executive Director) as a Director of the Company252,165,44599.88315,210252,480,6552,452
14To re-appoint Justine Roberts (Non-Executive Director) as a Director of the Company249,997,25899.022,483,395252,480,6532,454
15To re-appoint William Roberts (Non-Executive Director) as a Director of the Company249,899,12798.982,581,526252,480,6532,454
16To re-appoint Deloitte LLP as the Auditors of the Company252,279,43699.93183,831252,463,26719,840
17To authorise the Audit Committee (on behalf of the Board) to determine the remuneration of Deloitte LLP252,356,12299.9915,660252,371,782111,325
18Authority for political donations and expenditure248,778,92998.862,869,102251,648,031835,076
19To authorise the Directors to allot relevant securities225,153,97589.1827,303,415252,457,39025,717
20To dis-apply statutory pre-emption rights in the issued share capital of the Company, as set out in Resolution 20226,050,87689.5326,424,317252,475,1937,913
21To dis-apply statutory pre-emption rights of the issued share capital of the Company in connection with an acquisition or specified capital investment, as set out in Resolution 21.222,624,64688.1829,849,483252,474,1298,977
22To authorise the Company to make market purchases252,390,78599.9927,083252,417,86865,239
23To authorise the Directors to convene a General Meeting with not less than 14 clear days' notice240,630,20795.3111,850,855252,481,0622,045

At the close of business on 25 April 2024, the issued share capital of the Company was 306,304,676 ordinary shares.

In accordance with LR 9.6.2 R, copies of the special business resolutions passed at the meeting have been submitted to the FCA's National Storage Mechanism, and will shortly be available to view at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

Dan Caunt
Group Company Secretary
Admiral Group plc
LEI Number: 213800FGVM7Z9EJB2685


