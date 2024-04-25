Danone: 2024 Danone Shareholders' Meeting: approval of all resolutions

Press Release - Paris, April 25, 2024

2024 Danone Shareholders' Meeting: approval of all resolutions

Danone's Shareholders' Meeting was held today, chaired by Gilles Schnepp, Chairman of the Board of Directors. 73.58% of Danone's total outstanding share capital was present or represented in this Shareholders' Meeting.

Danone's shareholders approved all resolutions submitted to its approval by the Board of Directors, including the statutory and consolidated financial statements for the 2023 fiscal year, and the distribution of a dividend of €2.10 per share in cash, up +5.0% compared to last year. The ex-dividend date (or ex-date) is set on May 3, 2024, and the dividend will be payable on May 7, 2024.

In addition, the Shareholders' Meeting approved the proposed renewals of terms of office of Gilbert Ghostine and Lise Kingo.

This Shareholders' Meeting was the opportunity to present Danone's strategy, its development perspectives and the 2023 fiscal year's highlights, including the commitments and priorities implemented as part of its sustainability journey.

The presentations made during the Shareholders' Meeting and the answers to all written questions sent by shareholders are available on Danone's corporate website (www.danone.com). The detailed voting results per resolution and the video webcast of the Shareholders' Meeting will be available on the website by April 26th, 2024.

Continuation of the global Employee Share Subscription Plan: in parallel with the French employe shareholding plan implemented again this year, the Board of Directors decided to continue in 2024 its capital increase program reserved to employees working for Danone foreign subsidiaries or in a situation of international mobility within the Group, launched in 2019. Under this program, eligible employees of Danone foreign entities were able to subscribe to new shares with a 30% discount of the reference price. The subscription period took place in March 2024. The capital increase reserved for international employees was opened to around 85% of Danone employees worldwide, working in 47 different countries. The new shares will be listed under the same code as the existing Danone shares (ISIN code: FR0000120644) and will be fungible with those shares from their admission to trading.

About Danone ( www.danone.com )

Danone is a leading global food and beverage company operating in three health-focused, fast-growing and on-trend Categories: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based products, Waters and Specialized Nutrition. With a long-standing mission of bringing health through food to as many people as possible, Danone aims to inspire healthier and more sustainable eating and drinking practices while committing to achieve measurable nutritional, social, societal and environment impact. Danone has defined its "Renew" strategy to restore growth, competitiveness, and value creation for the long-term. With almost 90,000 employees, and products sold in over 120 markets, Danone generated €27.6 billion in sales in 2023. Danone's portfolio includes leading international brands (Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, among others) as well as strong local and regional brands (including AQUA, Blédina, Bonafont, Cow & Gate, Mizone, Oikos and Silk). Listed on Euronext Paris and present on the OTCQX platform via an ADR (American Depositary Receipt) program, Danone is a component stock of leading sustainability indexes including the ones managed by Moody's and Sustainalytics, as well as MSCI ESG Indexes, FTSE4Good Index Series, Bloomberg Gender Equality Index, and Access to Nutrition Index. Danone's ambition is to be B CorpTM certified at global level in 2025.