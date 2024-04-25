Anzeige
Donnerstag, 25.04.2024
Wie die Revolution der sauberen Energie eine solide Investitionsmöglichkeit bieten könnte
Innovar Healthcare Unveils Game-Changing OSS Mirth Connect Plugin with OpenAI

MONTGOMERY, AL / ACCESSWIRE / April 25, 2024 / Innovar Healthcare, a pioneer in healthcare interoperability, proudly announces the release of its newest offering: a revolutionary OSS Mirth Connect plugin enhanced by OpenAI technology. This advanced plugin is now available on the AWS Marketplace and sets a new benchmark in interoperability by combining cutting-edge innovation with unparalleled efficiency.

Innovative Interface Creation and Data Testing: A New Era in Interface Development

Innovar Healthcare's latest development goes beyond traditional interface development, marking the beginning of a new era:

AI-Driven Interface Design: With the integration of OpenAI, this plugin transforms the interface design process by automating complex tasks and infusing intelligence into every step, ensuring peak innovation and operational efficiency.

Efficient Sample Data Generation: Leveraging OpenAI's capabilities, the plugin can generate realistic, diverse sample data, essential for rigorous system testing and validation. This enhancement not only improves testing processes but also significantly accelerates development cycles.

"Innovar Healthcare is committed to pioneering innovations that redefine legacy interface development," says Loyd Bittle, CEO of Innovar Healthcare. "With the introduction of OpenAI technology in our OSS Mirth Connect plugin, we are not just adapting to changes in the interoperability landscape; we are driving these changes, paving the way for more efficient and intelligent integration solutions."

Connect to the AWS Markeplace today and access our One Click Install to try out this new plugin.

About Innovar Healthcare

Headquartered in Montgomery, Alabama, Innovar Healthcare is the trusted leader in healthcare interoperability. Our commitment is to dismantle the obstacles hindering data exchange through our innovative Lightswitch network and our services that focus solely on integration, guaranteeing seamless integration and interoperability across healthcare systems.

For additional information, please visit www.innovarhealthcare.com or stay connected with Innovar Healthcare for the latest updates.

Contact: Loyd Bittle, CEO
Contact Phone: 866-857-5373
Contact Email: sales@innovarhealthcare.com

SOURCE: Innovar Healthcare



View the original press release on accesswire.com

