Vallourec wins another major order from ExxonMobil Guyana

Meudon, France, 25 April 2024 - Vallourec has secured a fourth major order in the framework of the Long-Term Agreement (LTA) signed in 2021 with ExxonMobil Guyana.

Under the contract, Vallourec will deliver line pipe for ExxonMobil Guyana's deep-water Whiptail project. The Whiptail project is located in the Stabroek Block, a 26,800 km2 strategic basin located off Guyana's continental shelf, where several important discoveries have been made since 2015.

The Group will deliver over 180km of line pipe, including X80 grade (following the lots previously booked for the Uaru order). X80 is a differentiated solution developed and qualified by Vallourec's R&D teams. The X80 grade combines high strength with resistance to service conditions, making it a valuable contributor to future deeper-water developments.

Following the Yellowtail, Gas-to-Energy and Uaru orders, signed under the same LTA, the Whiptail order further strengthens Vallourec's strategic supplier relationship with ExxonMobil Guyana. With the Whiptail order, Vallourec has now secured orders for approximately 700 km of line pipe for installation offshore Guyana since December 2021.

Vallourec will serve ExxonMobil Guyana from its state-of-the-art Jeceaba (Minas Gerais) mill which combines large production capacities and premium capabilities.

Philippe Guillemot, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Vallourec, commented: "This significant new contract represents the fourth under the 10-year frame agreement signed three years ago with ExxonMobil Guyana. This is also the second order to include our grade X80, demonstrating Vallourec's ability to deliver solutions to the industry that are both technological and efficiency enablers. This is a new milestone in Vallourec's long history with ExxonMobil, and I would like to thank ExxonMobil once again for its confidence in Vallourec and our team for this great work".

