Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust Plc - Result of AGM
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, April 25
Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust plc (the "Company")
Result of Annual General Meeting
The Company announces that at its Annual General Meeting held earlier today (the "AGM") all the resolutions set out in the Notice of AGM were passed by the requisite majority. Each of the resolutions put to the AGM was voted on by way of a poll. The results of the poll for each resolution were as follows:
VOTES
%
FOR
VOTES
%
AGAINST
VOTES TOTAL
% of ISC VOTED
VOTES WITHHELD
Resolution 1
To receive and adopt the Strategic Report, Directors' Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December
2023, together with the report of the Auditor thereon
1,808,589
99.92%
1,488
0.08%
1,810,077
9.92%
8,540
Resolution 2
To approve the Directors' Remuneration Report for the year ended 31 December 2023, excluding the remuneration
policy of the Company
1,740,381
96.42%
64,692
3.58%
1,805,073
9.90%
13,544
Resolution 3
To approve the Company's dividend policy to continue to pay four interim dividends per year
1,809,296
99.96%
781
0.04%
1,810,077
9.92%
8,540
Resolution 4
To re-elect Mrs Gillian Nott as a Director of the Company
1,789,666
99.18%
14,710
0.82%
1,804,376
9.89%
14,241
Resolution 5
To re-elect Ms Victoria Muir as a Director of the Company
1,789,666
99.18%
14,710
0.82%
1,804,376
9.89%
14,241
Resolution 6
To re-elect Mr Melville Trimble as a Director of the Company
1,789,666
99.18%
14,710
0.82%
1,804,376
9.89%
14,241
Resolution 7
To re-appoint Haysmacintyre LLP as Auditor of the Company to hold office until the conclusion of the next General
Meeting at which financial statements are laid before the Company
1,784,152
98.78%
21,974
1.22%
1,806,126
9.90%
12,491
Resolution 8
To authorise the Audit Committee to determine the Auditor's remuneration
1,807,735
99.87%
2,342
0.13%
1,810,077
9.92%
8,540
Resolution 9
Authority to allot Ordinary Shares up to an aggregate nominal amount of £18,238.48
1,797,022
99.47%
9,621
0.53%
1,806,643
9.91%
11,974
Resolution 10
Authority to allot Ordinary Shares up to a further aggregate nominal amount of £18,238.48
1,795,272
99.47%
9,621
0.53%
1,804,893
9.90%
13,724
Resolution 11*
Authority to disapply pre-emption rights in respect of Ordinary Shares up to an aggregate nominal amount of £18,238.48
1,757,777
97.30%
48,866
2.70%
1,806,643
9.91%
11,974
Resolution 12*
Authority to disapply pre-emption rights in respect of Ordinary Shares up to a further aggregate nominal amount of £18,238.48
1,757,777
97.30%
48,866
2.70%
1,806,643
9.91%
11,974
Resolution 13*
Authority to repurchase the Company's shares
1,794,443
99.32%
12,200
0.68%
1,806,643
9.91%
11,974
Resolution 14*
Notice Period for General Meetings
1,759,279
97.19%
50,798
2.81%
1,810,077
9.92%
8,540
*Special resolution
NOTES:
1.
Votes "For" and "Against" any resolution are expressed as a percentage (rounded to two decimal places) of votes validly cast for that resolution.
2.
A "Vote withheld" is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the percentage of shares voted "For" or "Against" any resolution nor in the calculation of the total capital instructed.
3.
The number of shares in issue at close of business on 23 April 2024 was 18,238,480. The total number of voting rights in the Company is therefore 18,238,480. Up to 9.92% of voting capital was instructed (excluding votes withheld).
4.
The full text of the resolutions passed at the AGM can be found in the Notice of Annual General Meeting which is available on the Company's website at https://www.globalrenewablestrust.com.
5.
Copies of resolutions 11 to 14 will be made available for inspection from the National Storage Mechanism, situated at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.
6.
These poll results (which include proxy results lodged before the AGM) will be available shortly on the Company's website at https://www.globalrenewablestrust.com.
For further information about this announcement please contact:
Premier Fund Managers Limited - Investment Manager
01483 306090
Claire Long (claire.long@premiermiton.com)
James Smith (james.smith@premiermiton.com)
Link Company Matters Limited - Company Secretary
(pmgr@linkgroup.co.uk)
25 April 2024
LEI: 2138004SR19RBRGX6T68