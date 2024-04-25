Anzeige
Donnerstag, 25.04.2024
Wie die Revolution der sauberen Energie eine solide Investitionsmöglichkeit bieten könnte
PR Newswire
25.04.2024 | 18:30
83 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust Plc - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 25

Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust plc (the "Company")

Result of Annual General Meeting

The Company announces that at its Annual General Meeting held earlier today (the "AGM") all the resolutions set out in the Notice of AGM were passed by the requisite majority. Each of the resolutions put to the AGM was voted on by way of a poll. The results of the poll for each resolution were as follows:



VOTES
FOR

%

FOR

VOTES
AGAINST

%

AGAINST

VOTES TOTAL

% of ISC VOTED

VOTES WITHHELD

Resolution 1

To receive and adopt the Strategic Report, Directors' Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December

2023, together with the report of the Auditor thereon

1,808,589

99.92%

1,488

0.08%

1,810,077

9.92%

8,540

Resolution 2

To approve the Directors' Remuneration Report for the year ended 31 December 2023, excluding the remuneration

policy of the Company

1,740,381

96.42%

64,692

3.58%

1,805,073

9.90%

13,544

Resolution 3

To approve the Company's dividend policy to continue to pay four interim dividends per year

1,809,296

99.96%

781

0.04%

1,810,077

9.92%

8,540

Resolution 4

To re-elect Mrs Gillian Nott as a Director of the Company

1,789,666

99.18%

14,710

0.82%

1,804,376

9.89%

14,241

Resolution 5

To re-elect Ms Victoria Muir as a Director of the Company

1,789,666

99.18%

14,710

0.82%

1,804,376

9.89%

14,241

Resolution 6

To re-elect Mr Melville Trimble as a Director of the Company

1,789,666

99.18%

14,710

0.82%

1,804,376

9.89%

14,241

Resolution 7

To re-appoint Haysmacintyre LLP as Auditor of the Company to hold office until the conclusion of the next General

Meeting at which financial statements are laid before the Company

1,784,152

98.78%

21,974

1.22%

1,806,126

9.90%

12,491

Resolution 8

To authorise the Audit Committee to determine the Auditor's remuneration

1,807,735

99.87%

2,342

0.13%

1,810,077

9.92%

8,540

Resolution 9

Authority to allot Ordinary Shares up to an aggregate nominal amount of £18,238.48

1,797,022

99.47%

9,621

0.53%

1,806,643

9.91%

11,974

Resolution 10

Authority to allot Ordinary Shares up to a further aggregate nominal amount of £18,238.48

1,795,272

99.47%

9,621

0.53%

1,804,893

9.90%

13,724

Resolution 11*

Authority to disapply pre-emption rights in respect of Ordinary Shares up to an aggregate nominal amount of £18,238.48

1,757,777

97.30%

48,866

2.70%

1,806,643

9.91%

11,974

Resolution 12*

Authority to disapply pre-emption rights in respect of Ordinary Shares up to a further aggregate nominal amount of £18,238.48

1,757,777

97.30%

48,866

2.70%

1,806,643

9.91%

11,974

Resolution 13*

Authority to repurchase the Company's shares

1,794,443

99.32%

12,200

0.68%

1,806,643

9.91%

11,974

Resolution 14*

Notice Period for General Meetings

1,759,279

97.19%

50,798

2.81%

1,810,077

9.92%

8,540

*Special resolution

NOTES:

1.

Votes "For" and "Against" any resolution are expressed as a percentage (rounded to two decimal places) of votes validly cast for that resolution.

2.

A "Vote withheld" is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the percentage of shares voted "For" or "Against" any resolution nor in the calculation of the total capital instructed.

3.

The number of shares in issue at close of business on 23 April 2024 was 18,238,480. The total number of voting rights in the Company is therefore 18,238,480. Up to 9.92% of voting capital was instructed (excluding votes withheld).

4.

The full text of the resolutions passed at the AGM can be found in the Notice of Annual General Meeting which is available on the Company's website at https://www.globalrenewablestrust.com.

5.

Copies of resolutions 11 to 14 will be made available for inspection from the National Storage Mechanism, situated at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

6.

These poll results (which include proxy results lodged before the AGM) will be available shortly on the Company's website at https://www.globalrenewablestrust.com.

For further information about this announcement please contact:

Premier Fund Managers Limited - Investment Manager

01483 306090

Claire Long (claire.long@premiermiton.com)

James Smith (james.smith@premiermiton.com)

Link Company Matters Limited - Company Secretary

(pmgr@linkgroup.co.uk)

25 April 2024

LEI: 2138004SR19RBRGX6T68


© 2024 PR Newswire
