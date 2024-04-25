DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 25-Apr-2024 / 16:59 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 25 April 2024 Funding Circle Holdings plc Transaction in own shares Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of its ordinary shares of GBP0.001 each on the London Stock Exchange from Numis Securities Limited ("Deutsche Numis") as part of its buy-back announced on 7 March 2024: Date of purchase: 25 April 2024 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 120,000 Highest price paid per share: 61.00p Lowest price paid per share: 59.60p 60.5012p Volume weighted average price paid per share:

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased ordinary shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 355,944,598 ordinary shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (355,944,598) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 60.5012p 120,000

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading purchased price Time) number venue (GBp share) 25000 60.82 10:07:17 00069704254TRLO0 XLON 10214 60.60 11:42:30 00069708565TRLO0 XLON 15000 60.60 12:15:12 00069709841TRLO0 XLON 10666 60.00 12:18:51 00069709960TRLO0 XLON 3000 59.60 12:20:53 00069710030TRLO0 XLON 6966 59.60 12:20:53 00069710031TRLO0 XLON 4925 61.00 14:02:21 00069716060TRLO0 XLON 5800 60.60 14:04:26 00069716188TRLO0 XLON 3193 60.60 14:04:31 00069716194TRLO0 XLON 9206 60.60 14:29:54 00069718102TRLO0 XLON 399 60.40 14:29:54 00069718108TRLO0 XLON 399 60.40 14:29:54 00069718109TRLO0 XLON 10000 60.20 14:39:10 00069719282TRLO0 XLON 4890 60.00 15:38:35 00069725242TRLO0 XLON 2812 61.00 16:07:51 00069727839TRLO0 XLON 7530 61.00 16:07:51 00069727840TRLO0 XLON

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com Angeli Everitt

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

