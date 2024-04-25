Evergreen Podcasts: Living For We Wins 2024 Webby's People's Voice Award

Sparked by a 2020 Study Ranking Cleveland as Least Livable for Black Women, the Living For We Podcast Earns Webby's People's Voice Award in Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion

CLEVELAND, OH / ACCESSWIRE / April 25, 2024 / Evergreen Podcasts (Evergreen) and Ideastream Public Media (Ideastream) are elated to announce that their collaborative podcast series Living for We has been awarded the 2024 Webby's People's Voice Winner in the Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Podcast category. This prestigious accolade celebrates the series' profound engagement and discourse around the systemic issues impacting Black women in Cleveland, Ohio.

Living for We was sparked by a 2020 cityLAB of Pittsburgh study that ranked Cleveland as dead last regarding livability for Black women. The study prompted researchers Bethany Studenic and Chinenye Nkemere of Enlightened Solutions to produce Project Noir, a comprehensive survey detailing the experiences of over 450 Black women in Cleveland. The podcast is a key part of Ideastream's Connecting the Dots between Race and Health, an ongoing initiative that examines how racism affects health outcomes in Northeast Ohio and identifies actions to dismantle structural barriers to health equality.

The Team Behind Living for We:

Marlene Harris-Taylor: Host and Executive Producer, directing engaged journalism at Ideastream Public Media and managing health initiatives, including the Living for We podcast.

HeyFranHey: Creative Director and Contributing Producer, renowned for her engaging content creation and community engagement.

Chinenye Nkemere: Researcher and Contributor, Co-Founder and Director of Strategy at Enlightened Solutions, instrumental in the development of Project Noir.

Bethany Studenic: Researcher and Contributor, Co-Founder and Managing Director at Enlightened Solutions, deeply involved in the research and advocacy of Project Noir.

Hannah Rae Leach: Senior Producer, enhancing the podcast with her extensive background in production, hosting, writing, and music.

Afi Scruggs: Composer, a Cleveland-based talent adding musical depth alongside her journalistic and literary skills.

Sean Rule Hoffman: Mix Engineer, elevating the auditory experience with his expertise in Music Technology and Electronic Media.

Living For We sets the stage with the cityLAB study and includes discussions with notable figures such as Samaria Rice and Ayesha Bell Hardaway, who share their personal and professional insights on overcoming systemic barriers. Living for We is praised for providing actionable advice from psychologist Dr. Angela Neal-Barnett, who provides strategies to navigate and challenge the systemic inequities discussed in each episode.

The Webby Awards, led by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences (IADAS), recognize excellence on the Internet and have honored Living for We for its impactful exploration of diversity, equity, and inclusion.

"It was an honor working with the incredible team at Ideastream on this podcast, and we're pleased to see our collaboration being recognized by this award," said Brigid Coyne, Executive Vice President of Production for Evergreen Podcasts. "We look forward to renewing our partnership in a future season."

The success of Living for We has paved the way for a second season, aiming to further the dialogue and foster positive changes not just in Cleveland but across the nation. Living for We is available for streaming on major platforms like Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

About Ideastream Public Media

Ideastream Public Media serves Northeast Ohio as a trustworthy and dynamic multimedia source for illuminating the world. Ideastream is the home of five public television stations (WVIZ, WVIZ OHIO, WVIZ WORLD, WVIZ CREATE, and WVIZ KIDS); WKSU, Northeast Ohio's NPR news and public affairs radio station; and WCLV, Northeast Ohio's classical music radio station. Ideastream programs and services are used by 3.6 million people in a typical month, across a 22-county service area. Ideastream produces the award-winning children's series "NewsDepth" and manages The Ohio Channel and the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau on behalf of all Ohio's public broadcasting stations. For more information about Ideastream Public Media's rich legacy of innovation and credible content, visit ideastream.org.

About Evergreen Podcasts

Evergreen is one of the world's largest independent podcast networks with a premier catalog of over 300 shows. A full-service podcast production, brand marketing, and sales organization, Evergreen is rooted in high production values and artistic integrity. Evergreen Podcasts connects listeners with content that informs, entertains, and inspires. For more information, visit evergreenpodcasts.com.

