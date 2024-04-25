Roswell, Georgia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 25, 2024) - Pandora Cloud LLC, a business specializing in secure cloud consulting and solutions, is proud to announce achieving its national Women's Business Enterprise (WBE) certification as a Women's Business Enterprise by the Women's Business Development Center - Midwest Certification Committee, a regional certifying partner of the Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC). WBENC Certification is the gold standard for women-owned business certification in the United States.

"I'm thrilled to share we have earned this distinct certification. This isn't just a nod to our hard work and commitment to diversity; it marks a significant step forward for all women-owned businesses pushing for innovation and growth," said Kim Howell, CEO at Pandora Cloud. "As a female entrepreneur, this is incredibly meaningful to me - it reflects the progress we've achieved and the ongoing challenges we're overcoming to create a fairer, more inclusive business world. Being part of this dynamic group boosts our growth and connects us with a wider movement that supports the success of women entrepreneurs everywhere."

The WBENC standard of certification implemented by the Women's Business Development Center - Midwest Certification Committee is a meticulous process, including an in-depth review of the business and a site inspection. The certification process is designed to confirm the business is at least 51% owned, operated, and controlled by a woman or women, and that the business has appropriate structure and strategic business planning and implementation in place.

By including women-owned businesses among their suppliers, corporations and government agencies demonstrate their commitment to fostering diversity and the continued development of their supplier diversity programs. This, in turn, empowers women as leaders and brings about a more diverse, balanced, and sustainable economy.

WBENC Certification, combined with professional development and engagement in the WBENC network, provides unsurpassed opportunities year-round, both virtually and in-person, for women-owned businesses to grow and expand their business and innovation through events, programming, and connections with major corporations and other WBEs.

About Pandora Cloud LLC:

Pandora Cloud is a leading managed services provider specializing in cloud services, technology solutions, and development services. With a commitment to security, reliability, and compliance, Pandora Cloud empowers businesses across various industries to achieve their technological objectives and mission success.

About WBENC:

Founded in 1997, WBENC is the nation's leader in women's business development and the leading third-party certifier of businesses owned and operated by women, with more than 18,000 certified Women's Business Enterprises, 14 national Regional Partner Organizations, and more than 500 Corporate Members, most of which are Fortune 500. Thousands of corporations representing America's most prestigious brands, as well as many states, cities, and other entities, look for and accept WBENC Certification. Through the Women Owned initiative, WBENC also is a leader in supporting consumer-oriented female entrepreneurs and those who do business with them by raising awareness for why, where and how to buy Women Owned. For more information, visit www.wbenc.org and www.buywomenowned.com.

