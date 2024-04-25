Sushi Ginza Onodera Announces the Launch of its 17th Restaurant Located in Honolulu, Hawaii

TOKYO, JAPAN / ACCESSWIRE / April 25, 2024 / Sushi Ginza Onodera, Inc. ("Sushi Onodera" or the "Company"), a food service company operating high-quality sushi, tempura, teppanyaki, and makiyaki restaurants across three regions, announced the grand opening of Kaiten Sushi Ginza Onodera Hawaii scheduled for April 28, 2024, marking its second restaurant in Hawaii and 17th restaurant globally.

Located on King Street in Honolulu, Hawaii, the restaurant is strategically located near various nightlife hotspots such as bars, restaurants, and clubs and is conveniently accessible via a bus stop, catering it towards the entire island of Oahu. The restaurant is also in close proximity to the bustling Waikiki area and the flagship Sushi Ginza Onodera Hawaii location.

"I am pleased to announce the scheduled grand opening of our 17th location in Honolulu, Hawaii," said Sushi Ginza Onodera CEO Shinji Nagao. "This restaurant also marks our 5th Kaiten Sushi establishment and 3rd location in the United States, two vital initiatives of our broader growth strategy. Since opening our flagship Hawaii location in 2013, our restaurant has experienced significant growth within the local community and has played an integral part in expanding the Ginza Onodera brand throughout the United States. The popularity we've witnessed across the state has prompted us to strategically introduce the Kaiten Sush restaurant within close proximity, providing the opportunity for both locals and tourists of varied budgets to experience the quality Onodera dishes. We've recognized the importance of U.S. expansion, with plans underway to open an additional Kaiten Sushi restaurant in Houston, Texas later this year, and look forward to these new Kaiten Sushi restaurants to drive our financial growth and profile."

To celebrate the grand opening, the restaurant will host a "Great Special Price Festival" from Sunday, April 28 to Sunday, May 5 to offer customers deals on popular items like the "Yamayuki" bluefin tuna lean meat, "Yamayuki" bluefin tuna medium fatty tuna, and home-made boiled conger eel. In addition, customers may win a meal voucher up to $200 between Sunday, April 28 and Thursday, May 2.

The restaurant is located at 2700 S King St, Honolulu HI 96826.

About Sushi Ginza Onodera, Inc.

Sushi Onodera is a food service company headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, operating 17 premium sushi, tempura, teppanyaki, and makiyaki (firewood cuisine) restaurants in three regions around the world. Sushi Onodera is a wholly owned subsidiary of LEOC Co., Ltd., a Japan limited company, establishing the "Ginza Onodera" brand in 2013 and began operations in the U.S. and Tokyo. Sushi Ginza Onodera Los Angeles has been awarded a Michelin Star for four consecutive years and counting ('20 - '23). Makiyaki Ginza Onodera has been awarded a Michelin Star for four consecutive years and counting ('21 - '24). Sushi Ginza Onodera New York was awarded a Michelin Star for five years ('17, '18, '19, '21, '22). The slogan, "From Ginza to the World", embodies the Company mission of spreading refined Japanese culture throughout the world by providing every customer with high-quality dishes to create an authentic Japanese cuisine that immerses customers in a rich, traditional cultural experience. For more information, please visit https://www.sushionodera.com/.

