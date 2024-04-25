Manimal Tales Launches 'Mommy and Us': A New Personalized Mother's Day Book That Celebrates the Special Bond Between Moms and Kids

Manimal Tales is thrilled to announce the launch of its latest personalized book, ' Mommy and Us ' just in time for Mother's Day!

As Mother's Day approaches, there's no better gift than a heartfelt token of appreciation. 'Mommy and Us' , a delightful new personalized book from Manimal Tales, is set to make this Mother's Day extra special! Designed to be read aloud by children to their moms, "Mommy and Us" offers a unique and interactive experience that celebrates the bond between mother and her children.

From birth to age ten, the book captures all the key moments between a mother and her children. From tickling their tummies and carrying them piggyback when they were young, to chasing rainbows and playing board games late into the night as they are older, this book gives the entire family a chance to relive all the key moments of motherhood.

The book is highly personalized. With space for up to four children, each page of the book can be tailored to include the names of the children, creating a truly one-of-a-kind keepsake that moms will treasure forever. Whether it's a family of two or a bustling household of four, "Mommy and Us" ensures that every child's voice is heard and celebrated.

One of the standout features of " Mommy and Us " is its stunning illustrations. Each page is brought to life with beautiful artwork that captures the warmth and love shared between mothers and their children. From playful moments to quiet cuddles, the illustrations in this special book for Mom's build a sense of joy and togetherness that is sure to resonate with readers of all ages.

"We wanted to create something truly special and customized for Mother's Day, something that celebrates the unique bond between moms and their kids," said Sue Donhym, founder of Manimal Tales. "With its personalized touch and beautiful illustrations, 'Mommy and Us' is more than just a book - it's a heartfelt tribute to the love and devotion of mothers everywhere."

"Mommy and Us" is available now at purchase on the manimaltales.com website, as well as on the company's Etsy and Amazon stores.

About Manimal Tales:

Manimal Tales is a leading publisher of personalized books and personalized children's content. We believe that every child should be the hero of their story. Our books are unique, beautifully written and illustrated and of the highest quality. With the launch of PhotoStories, Manimal Tales provides users the ability to integrate their photos into ourstories, creating a level of personalized content unmatched in the market. PhotoStory books are not just great stories, they are keepsakes and mementos to be cherished for a lifetime. Visit www.manimaltales.com to view our titles and experience our stories.

