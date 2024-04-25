Leading MDR provider lauded for AI-driven approach, transparency, and rapid alert triage, befitting organizations of any size or security maturity

Expel, the leading managed detection and response (MDR) provider, today announced that IDC named the company a Leader in the 2024 IDC MarketScape for Worldwide Emerging Managed Detection and Response (MDR) Services. IDC recognized Expel for its commitment to delivering comprehensive security solutions, fueled by its purpose-built security operations platform, Expel Workbench. IDC also called Expel's AI-based automated enrichment, correlation, and investigative activities-integrated within Workbench-a strength, and urges organizations of all sizes, with or without established SOC operations, to consider Expel MDR when looking to outsource threat management.

"We're on the cutting edge of MDR because we strike the right balance of automation and human expertise, delivering usually unheard of positive outcomes-like our sub-23-minute MTTR [mean-time-to-respond]," said Dave Merkel, CEO and co-founder, Expel. "Our unique approach provides customers with 100% transparency in our security operations, offering them the ability to follow along with every step of the investigation as a true security partner for customers. Recognition as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape further fortifies our commitment to pioneering an approach to MDR that's unmatched in customer value."

The report, designed to provide a clear framework to meaningfully evaluate MDR providers in the market, commends the automation at the core of Expel's MDR services, which enables rapid alert enrichment, triage, and auto-responses. Expel's multilayered automation (including Tier 1 SOC automation with Ruxie, Expel's AI SOC analyst), also ensures efficient processing and incident response-providing essential context and helping analysts make the best decisions, fast.

With 120+ native integrations, Expel's coverage spans an extreme breadth and depth of environments, such as: endpoint detection and response (EDR), identity and access management (IAM) tools, cloud control plane, cloud workloads (including Kubernetes), SaaS apps, on-prem, and more.

The full report includes more product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future success factors for suppliers in the market. To download the IDC MarketScape for Worldwide Emerging MDR 2024 Vendor Assessment, visit: expel.com/idc-marketscape-mdr

To learn more about how Expel safeguards cloud, Kubernetes, on-prem, and SaaS environments, visit its MDR webpage.

About IDC MarketScape

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

About Expel

Expel is the leading managed detection and response (MDR) provider trusted by some of the world's most recognizable brands to expel their adversaries, minimize risk, and build security resilience. Expel's 24/7/365 coverage spans the widest breadth of attack surfaces, including cloud, with 100% transparency. We combine world-class security practitioners and our AI-driven platform, Expel Workbench, to ingest billions of events monthly and still achieve a 23-minute critical alert MTTR. Expel augments existing programs to help customers maximize their security investments and focus on building trust-with their customers, partners, and employees. For more information, visit our website, check out our blog, or follow us on LinkedIn.

