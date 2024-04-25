Xcelerate, Inc. Announces That ESN Group, Inc. Has Gone Live on the Army & Air Force Exchange Service Online Exchange

MAULDIN, SC / ACCESSWIRE / April 25, 2024 / Xcelerate, Inc. (OTCQB:XCRT) today announced that ESN Group, Inc., a subsidiary of Xcelerate, has gone live with the first of its Ceramedx® product offerings on the Army & Air Force Exchange Service ("AAFES") online store, (www.shopmyexchange.com). The AAFES Exchange offers tax-free, discounted, online shopping to more than 20 million active and retired US Army and Air Force members and their families.

In September 2023 Xcelerate announced that ESN has been designated as an approved vendor to the Army & Air Force Exchange Service for 21 Ceramedx® and Earth Science products. Since that time Jay Kline, President of ESN and John Porter of Product Sector, our marketing partner, have been diligently working to complete the review, training and logistics requirements required to go live. It is anticipated that the Company will upload the remaining approved products over the next few weeks.

"This implementation ideally positions the Company to accelerate revenue opportunities during 2024" said Mike O'Shea, Xcelerate's CEO.

ABOUT CERAMEDX®

Ceramedx® is the first plant-based ceramide therapy system developed in consultation with dermatologists for dry, sensitive skin and conditions such as eczema. Ceramedx® products contain our exclusive Riceramide®-3 natural ceramide technology that can actually help heal dryness, improve moisture retention and prevent dryness from recurring. Formulated without irritating fragrances, parabens or petrolatum, Ceramedx® products have been clinically tested to ensure they are gentle enough for sensitive skin. All Ceramedx® products are 100% vegan, PETA-certified cruelty free, paraben free, petrolatum free, GMO free, gluten free and fragrance free. We don't test our finished products or ingredients on animals, and neither do our suppliers or any third parties. It's also verified that our products are not tested on animals anywhere in the world, including mainland China.

Investors and stakeholders are encouraged to stay updated on the latest developments by visiting the company's website at https://xcelerate.global/.

ABOUT XCELERATE INC.

In May 2020, Xcelerate commenced implementation of a new business plan that encompasses two separate but related businesses within the medical industry, including (i) owning and licensing the rights to various forms of medical equipment and portfolio of patents, patents pending and technology licenses and (ii) development of virtual health technology to assist patients in developing countries obtain medical care by extending the reach of physicians through the use of that technology. For more information visit www.xcelerate.global or contact us at 854-900-2020 or email info@xcelerate.global.

SAFE HARBOR

This press release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), including all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the Company, its directors or its officers with respect to, among other things: (i) the Company's financing plans; (ii) trends affecting the Company's financial condition or results of operations; (iii) the Company's growth strategy and operating strategy; and (iv) the declaration and payment of dividends. The words "may," "would," "will," "expect," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," "intend," and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control, and actual results may differ materially from those projected in forward-looking statements resulting from various factors.

