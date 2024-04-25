Ariento Inc.: Ariento Expands Microsoft Relationship, Adds AOS-G Partnership

FRANKLIN, TN / ACCESSWIRE / April 25, 2024 / Ariento is proud to announce an expansion of its Microsoft partnership and the addition of Microsoft Government Community Cloud High (GCC High) products to its lineup of CMMC-focused offerings.

Ariento Microsoft AOS-G Partnership

Ariento Inc., an authorized CMMC 3PAO and managed services provider (MSP), is now an Agreement for Online Services for Government (AOS-G) partner. This new partnership gives Ariento the authorization to resell Government Community Cloud High (GCC High) and DOD versions of Microsoft 365, as well as classified versions of Azure Government.

"As a Direct Bill Cloud Service Provider (CSP) partner and Azure Government CSP partner, we have always been able to resell Microsoft 365 Commercial and GCC (not High) as well as Azure Commercial and non-classified Azure Government," said Chris Rose, Managing Partner, "however, with the CMMC rule being published last December and the increased demand for AOS-G services from our clients, we've made the decision to expand our partnership with Microsoft."

While all Government Community Cloud products are capable of satisfying Federal Acquisition Regulation (FAR) and Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation Supplement (DFARS) requirements for safeguarding Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI), Microsoft's GCC High product contractually guarantees U.S. data sovereignty - a critical necessity for ITAR and export-controlled CUI data.

"Becoming an AOS-G partner allows us to streamline the experience for our managed service clients that want GCC-H and, with that, save them some money. It also expands our service offerings to all of our customers, including the many that engage our C3PAO team for readiness and remediation assistance," says Rose.

About Ariento

Ariento is a leading CMMC service provider and the #1 combined CMMC managed service provider and authorized C3PAO. The company has helped more than 300 companies on their CMMC journey. Ariento has over 30 years of experience in U.S. Federal Government cybersecurity and compliance. The company divides its government compliance business into two arms so that Defense Industrial Base (DIB) companies of all sizes can leverage our expertise. For mid to large contractors, our experienced C3PAO team of assessors provides best-in-class readiness and advisory services as well as assessments as a part of the CMMC Pilot Joint Surveillance Voluntary Assessment Program. For cloud-native capable SMB contractors, Ariento operates managed services that address the NIST SP 800-171/CMMC Level 2 security controls contractors are required to implement in a cost-effective way.

For more information, visit Ariento's CMMC page at https://ariento.com/cmmc or get a transparent price estimate in minutes at https://ariento.com/get-a-quote.

Contact Information

Bryan Crosson

Director, Business Development

bryan@ariento.com

703-682-8322

Dan Baldini

C3PAO Program Manager

dan@ariento.com

(323) 705-3183

SOURCE: Ariento Inc.

View the original press release on newswire.com.