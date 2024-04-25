German-based joimax®, the market leader in technologies and training methods for full-endoscopic and minimally invasive spinal surgery, is excited to announce the full registration of all its products for India, one of the fastest growing endoscopic spine surgery markets worldwide.

The Indian registration includes all joimax® Class II and III, as well as Class I instruments, which were approved in 2023. Now, the Indian health community has access to all the latest spinal endoscopic technologies invented, developed and manufactured by joimax®.

"India is the biggest country in the world; it's ready for emerging technology businesses like endoscopic spinal surgery," states Santhosh Mechery, Director Spectramed Healthcare (P) Ltd. "We can't wait to roll-out the complete joimax® portfolio in our country and enable so many patients to profit from this innovative, minimally invasive endoscopic spine surgery."

"Earlier this year, joimax® received its CE MDR approvals, granted by TÜV-South an important step for marketing our existing products under the new European regulation, which opened a backlog of products to India," states joimax® Founder and CEO Wolfgang Ries. "We're already active in more than 60 countries! These partners are eager to launch the newest joimax® treatment technologies."

In Fall 2022, joimax®, in cooperation with Spectramed Healthcare, launched its education and training program, Endoscopic Spine Academy (ESPINEA®), in India, which has since been rolled out worldwide. ESPINEA® was founded in 2019, accredited by the Royal College of Surgeons of Edinburgh in 2020, and this year, is celebrating its 5th anniversary. The program allows for the highest quality training of joimax® products in any market, serving as a hands-on learning facility for endoscopic spinal surgery.

About joimax

Founded in Karlsruhe, Germany in 2001, joimax is the leading developer and marketer of complete systems for full-endoscopic and minimally invasive spinal surgery. With the Endoscopic Surgical Systems TESSYS (transforaminal), iLESSYS(interlaminar) and CESSYS (cervical) for decompression procedures, MultiZYTE for facet and sacroiliac joint pain treatment, EndoLIF and Percusys for minimally invasive endoscopically assisted stabilizations, established systems are provided, addressing a whole range of indications. All methods are supported by the latest generation electronical devices in the all new NAVENTO navigated endoscopic tower. In procedures for herniated discs, stenosis, pain therapy or spinal stabilization treatment, surgeons utilize joimax technologies to operate through small incisions under local, conscious sedation or full anesthesia, via tissue and muscle-sparing corridors, and through natural openings in the spinal canal, e.g., the intervertebral foramen, the so-called "Kambin triangle".

