Riverdale, New Jersey--(Newsfile Corp. - April 25, 2024) - Camfil USA, a leading provider of air filtration solutions, explains how to go beyond the initial purchase price when making a procurement decision in a new YouTube Shorts video.

Previous videos in the series have explained why a regular RFQ process is insufficient for procuring the right air filters for any given facility; in the most recent video, Camfil's air filtration professionals explain what facilities managers and others involved in the procurement process should do instead.

"A deeper evaluation of air filters that focuses on the total cost of ownership is necessary," says Dave Blackwell, "This includes factors like energy consumption, longevity, maintenance requirements, and the overall impact on HVAC systems. Understanding these elements can lead to significant long-term savings and more effective decision-making."

Binge watch the full series here: How To Properly Procure Air Filters - Camfil USA

The educational initiative aims to simplify the air filtration procurement process as part of its mission to improve air quality and public health. Camfil's expertise presented in an accessible, digestible format empowers companies to choose wisely for healthier indoor environments.

In the video, Dave discusses the following topics:

Looking beyond initial purchasing price

How to calculate total cost of ownership

A holistic approach to air filter procurement

Read more and watch the video on air filter total cost of ownership here.

About Camfil Clean Air Solutions

For more than half a century, Camfil has been helping people breathe cleaner air. As a leading manufacturer of premium clean air solutions, we provide commercial and industrial systems for air filtration and air pollution control that improve worker and equipment productivity, minimize energy use, and benefit human health and the environment. We firmly believe that the best solutions for our customers are the best solutions for our planet, too. That's why every step of the way - from design to delivery and across the product life cycle - we consider the impact of what we do on people and the world around us. Through a fresh approach to problem-solving, innovative design, precise process control, and a strong customer focus we aim to conserve more, use less and find better ways - so we can all breathe easier.

The Camfil Group is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, and has 30 manufacturing sites, six R&D centers, local sales offices in 35+ countries, and about 5,600 employees and growing. We proudly serve and support customers in a wide variety of industries and in communities across the world. To discover how Camfil USA can help you to protect people, processes and the environment, visit us at www.camfil.us/.

##

Media Contact:

Lynne Laake

Camfil USA Air Filters

T: 888.599.6620

E: Lynne.Laake@camfil.com

F: Friend Camfil USA on Facebook

T: Follow Camfil USA on Twitter

Y: Watch Camfil Videos on YouTube

L: Follow our LinkedIn Page

Source: Camfil Air FILTERS

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/201648

SOURCE: Prodigy PR