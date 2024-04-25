Walmart Connect México Expands Retail Media Offering Through Walmart DSP, Powered by Infillion's MediaMath Technology

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 25, 2024 / Infillion, a full-service technology platform that helps advertisers elevate their media plans with cookieless data, advanced formats, and extensive audience and supply integrations, announced today an integration with Walmart Connect, the omnichannel retail media business of Walmart México and Central America, to present the new Walmart DSP powered by Infillion. Through this partnership, Walmart DSP will help advertisers elevate their media plans with cookieless data, advanced formats, and extensive audience and supply integrations, as well as leverage programmatic technology to drive performance with its AI-powered optimization and give clients access to Walmart's first-party audiences and curated supply.





This integration provides Walmart Connect with an off-the-shelf, future-proofed solution to scale its data and inventory monetization, while providing advertisers with unique proprietary data to optimize toward their campaign goals. Infillion's data management solution enables Walmart Connect to scale its first-party audiences through Walmart DSP. In addition, Infillion's customizable supply management tools, including curated marketplaces, allow advertisers to reach Walmart Mexico customers outside of owned and operated properties.

Walmart Connect will also gain access to Xgraph, Infillion's proprietary identity graph equipped with over two billion digital touchpoints, and its comprehensive, agnostic identity solution stack empowering Walmart DSP to offer a non-comparable DSP platform in the LATAM market.

"Retail media is one of the fastest-growing sectors in advertising, and it's also one of the biggest priorities for Infillion and our newly relaunched MediaMath technology," said Laurel Rossi, Chief Revenue Officer, Infillion. "Our plans to bring global excellence to the programmatic marketplace by delivering superior CX and less wasteful, bespoke tech solutions has expanded our footprint into LATAM. This Walmart Connect partnership is certainly something we are very proud of."

"For Walmart Connect, Walmart DSP will provide a solution to huge challenges that brands and agencies' teams will face with the cookie deprecation process. Brands will begin to seek media with vast amounts of consumer purchase data, and we already have it through Walmart Audiences, which will also enable us to understand new audiences and potential new buyers for different categories. We are confident that Walmart DSP will help us and our business partners achieve all our shared objectives," said Jonatan Fasano, Head of Product at Walmart Connect México.

ABOUT INFILLION

Infillion is the only truly global media buying platform, combining the power of MediaMath's industry-leading data and technology with the unrivaled performance of TrueX's interactive video and CTV technology. Infillion works with more than 1,400 of the world's leading agencies and brands with premium managed- and self-service cookieless media solutions that deliver guaranteed attention in an increasingly opaque media environment. Infillion is headquartered in New York City and also owns Gimbal location-based technology, InStadium, NeXt, Analytiks.ai and Phonic.ai. Infillion can be found online at www.infillion.com. The company is one of the most awarded tech companies in the media, marketing, and advertising industries and is one of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies 2024.

ABOUT WALMART MÉXICO

Walmart de México y Centro América is a company dedicated to the commerce sector that operates in six countries: Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, and Nicaragua. At the close of the first quarter of 2022, it reported sales of $MXN 186.409 billion. It has a team of over 230,000 associates, who operate 3,631 stores and clubs in 696 cities, as well as 31 distribution centers in the region. In Mexico, it serves over five million customers daily who make their purchases at Bodega Aurrera, Walmart Express, Walmart Supercenter, and Sam's Club, as well as online and on mobile devices. www.walmartmexico.com

