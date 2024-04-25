Anzeige
WKN: 851399 | ISIN: US4592001014 | Ticker-Symbol: IBM
ACCESSWIRE
25.04.2024 | 20:02
IBM and Burning Glass Institute Report: Green Jobs Go Digital for the Future of Work

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 25, 2024 / As the green economy evolves, digital skills are becoming increasingly essential in green roles. IBM and The Burning Glass Institute unveiled new insights on how green and digital jobs increasingly overlap, creating demand for workers with digital skills in the green economy and for those who deploy core green skills across various sectors.

As technology continues to play a significant role in the green sector, workers must continue to develop their digital skills to remain competitive and contribute to the growth of sustainable practices. For example, forestry and environmental science technician roles increasingly require skills in coding and working with machinery using software for automation, replacing significant amounts of potentially dangerous and physically demanding manual tasks. Advances in AI also need energy efficiency and overall energy management skills.

IBM SkillsBuild offers courses and credentials in sustainability and digital skills available for free to all learners.

Explore IBM SkillsBuild sustainability offerings: https://skillsbuild.org/adult-learners/explore-learning/sustainability

Read the full paper: https://ibm.biz/BdmscG

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from IBM on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: IBM
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/ibm
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: IBM



View the original press release on accesswire.com

