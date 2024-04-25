Celebrating Earth Month: Southern Company NFWF Partnership

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 25, 2024 / Earth Day and every day, we are committed to being good stewards of our community. With more than 20 years of partnership with the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation, we aim to not just serve, but enhance the places we call home.

Discover how our collaboration is enriching lives and safeguarding wildlife: https://lnkd.in/gU3zeCaY

View original content here.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Southern Company on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Southern Company

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/southern-company

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Southern Company

View the original press release on accesswire.com