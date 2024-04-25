Condor Capital Wealth Management: Tanya Walliser Named as Five Star Award Winner and Featured in Wealth Managers Under 40 Section of Fortune Magazine

MARTINSVILLE, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / April 25, 2024 / We are pleased to announce our Partner and Senior Financial Advisor, Tanya Walliser, is a Five Star award winner for 2023. She recently appeared in a Wealth Managers Under 40 special section in the February/March 2024 issue of Fortune magazine. By earning this honor, Tanya has shown an outstanding commitment to our clients.

According to an announcement from Five Star Professional, "The Five Star Wealth Manager award is based on objective research criteria. Five Star Professional's research team evaluates candidates from across major markets annually on ten criteria. Each of these award winners has shown a commitment to clients, strong industry credentials and has been evaluated on the quality of his or her practice. Tanya Walliser has met these criteria and has been honored with the 2023 Five Star Wealth Manager award."

Five Star Professional conducts market-specific research throughout the U.S. and Canada to select reputable, specialized, and honest service professionals. After careful consideration, awards are presented to top wealth managers, real estate agents, mortgage professionals, home/auto insurance professionals, and investment professionals in more than 45 markets across the above-listed regions. Award winners for the various categories are listed at no cost on fivestarprofessional.com.

Condor Capital Wealth Management

Condor Capital Wealth Management is an employee-owned, SEC-registered investment advisor employing 26 professional and support staff. Condor has been in Martinsville, NJ, for over 25 years and enjoys being part of and servicing the local community and out-of-state clients. For Condor, the client always comes first; fees are based only on portfolio size, not sales commissions or number of trades. As a true fiduciary, Condor always works in a client's best interest. Advisors take the time to identify clients' short- and long-term goals, risk tolerance, tax issues, and other concerns to construct a well-diversified portfolio and ensure clients always have a plan.

To learn more about Condor Capital Wealth Management and other awards and accolades, please visit https://www.condorcapital.com/ or call 732-356-7323.

SOURCE: Condor Capital Wealth Management

View the original press release on accesswire.com