Belle Bonica Luxe Corp./BlockChain Loyalty Corp. Announces Strategic Acquisition and Corporate Developments

Belle Bonica Luxe Corp./BlockChain Loyalty Corp. (OTC PINK:BBLC) On April 25, 2024, Belle Bonica Luxe Corp. (trading as BlockChain Loyalty Corp. - BBLC) entered into an agreement to acquire a 20% stake in Koilink Technologies Inc., a FinTech company based in Wyoming. This strategic move represents a significant advancement in BBLC's ongoing commitment to innovation and value creation.

Koilink Technologies Inc. is at the forefront of addressing critical needs within the financial services sector by harnessing state-of-the-art technology to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of capital-raising and investment matchmaking. With its innovative solutions, Koilink has the potential to revolutionize how issuers and brokers interact in the market, fostering transparent, accessible, and dynamic investment ecosystems.

In alignment with BBLC's objectives, the board of directors has decided to "spin out" Koilink, which is expected to become a separate publicly traded entity. This strategic decision underscores BBLC's dedication to unlocking the full potential of Koilink's technology and generating value for its shareholders. Upon meeting all regulatory requirements, Koilink's common shares are expected to be listed on either the CSE, CBOE, or OTC Markets.

This strategic acquisition presents an exciting opportunity for BBLC shareholders to participate in the growth and success of Koilink Technologies Inc. As a 20% stakeholder in Koilink Technologies Inc., BBLC currently holds 10,000,000 of Koilink's 50,000,000 shares outstanding of Class 'A' common shares ("Koilink Common Shares"). The company, through its transfer agent, will issue 6,489,165 shares of Koilink Common Shares to BBLC shareholders as a dividend. For every 10 Common Shares of BBLC held by shareholders of record on May 15th, 2024, each such shareholder will be entitled to receive 1 (one) Class 'A' common share of Koilink Technologies Inc. The details of how this will be accomplished will be disclosed as soon as all of the relevant details are worked out between, Koilink, BBLC, their transfer agent and regulators.

BBLC reaffirms its commitment to driving innovation and delivering value to its shareholders. For further updates and information regarding the transaction, please stay tuned to our official channels.

About Koilink Technologies Inc.

Koilink Technologies Inc. is addressing a critical need in the financial services industry by leveraging technology to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of capital raising and investment matchmaking. Our technology has the innovation and the potential to reshape how issuers and brokers interact in the market, fostering more transparent, accessible, and dynamic investment ecosystems. Koilink is a geosocial industry-targeted mobile app/web-application that links investment brokers and public or private companies to equity offerings in real-time. Koilink is a FinTech application that seeks to solve the challenges faced by issuers in discovering potential sources of capital, efficiently and quickly. The platform is designed to streamline the process of accessing financing opportunities for issuers, while also providing brokers with a continuous source of potential deals.

About Belle Bonica Luxe Corp.

Belle Bonica Luxe Corp. (OTC:BBLC) is dedicated to promoting a lifestyle of health, beauty, and wealth; through the acquisition and development of creative & innovative brands catering to luxury markets that are aimed at improving your way of life, while seeking long-term shareholder value. BBLC's promise is to commit to optimizing shareholder value by continuously sourcing un-paralleled revenue generating brands that match the group's 5 pillars of: "no limits. passionate. creative. innovative. fun"

For more information on Koilink Technologies Inc. visit: www.koilinkinc.com or www.koilink.io

For more information visit: www.bellebonica.com

CONTACT:

Joel DeBellefeuille, Executive Chairman & CEO, E. joel@bellebonica.com Tel. 514.434.2640

To learn more about Joel, visit: www.joeldebellefeuille.com

Investor Relations: Just3 Public Relations, E. ir@bellebonica.com

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 27E of the Securities Act of 1934 as well as relevant Canadian securities laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect management's expectations regarding future business prospects and opportunities. Statements contained in this release that are not historical facts may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "may", "will", "should", "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "predict", "potential", "continue", "target" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain. Actual performance and results may differ materially from that projected or suggested herein due to certain risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, the ability to obtain financing and regulatory and shareholder approval for anticipated actions.

The Company does not assume any responsibility to update or revise any past statements regarding plans or projections related to any expected future events in cases where such plans or projections have not materialized or developed as previously stated or expected.

